Original 1968 Mad Magazine Beatles Cover Art stars in Hake's March 14-16 Auction
Hake's celebrates its 50th year with a pop culture auction featuring original 1968 Beatles cover art for Mad Magazine
To celebrate its 2017 golden jubilee year, Hake's Americana will conduct three major online auctions, the first slated for March 14-16. As a nod to Hake's roots, Auction #220 will feature 500+ lots of important political memorabilia. Two of the top items are a framed 36-star Grant and Colfax campaign parade flag from 1868, estimate $5,000-$10,000;
A diverse selection of certified and authenticated autographs runs the celebrity gamut from historical to sports and entertainment figures. There's a 1901 Thomas Edison-signed stock certificate, $1,000-$2,000;
A remarkable 1884 studio photo of the integrated Bellaire Globes baseball team includes among its members the Negro League pioneer Sol White. It is the earliest known photographic depiction of White, who was not only a pro baseball infielder, but later a manager and influential executive in the Negro Leagues. He also authored the important Sol White's Official Base Ball Guide, a seminal manuscript chronicling the formative years of black baseball. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000
The centerpiece of the sale is Norman Mingo's (1896-1980) spectacular original, signed artwork for the cover of Mad Magazine's September 1968 issue. The mixed-media painting spoofs the days of flower power with its depiction of Alfred E. Neuman as a spiritual guru held aloft by the Beatles, Mia Farrow and the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
"When Mad magazine first started, it was satirical and goofy, but in the early to mid-1960s, its focus turned increasingly toward parodies of current events. That's when pop culture became its fodder," said Hake's Americana President Alex Winter. "Mad art, especially anything by Norman Mingo, has been very strong, but his paintings for front covers will always attract a premium price because they simply aren't available. This painting is a rare find that collectors of Mad art are going to want." Estimate: $35,000-$50,000
More than 1,000 comic books from Platinum Age to Modern period will be offered, with the vast majority certified by CGC or CBCS. The sale boasts key issues from all eras, including coveted first issues, first appearances of characters, pedigree comics and numerous books that represent the highest-graded examples of their type. A premier entry is DC's More Fun Comics #72, from October 1941. The cover's action-filled World War II imagery depicts superhero Dr. Fate fighting off Nazi soldiers on a U-24 submarine, as a torpedo explodes in the background. Graded 9.6 NM+, the highest of all known examples, it is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.
Another comic book for the advanced collector is Top-Notch Comics #2, from January 1940. It, too, has a wartime theme on its lavishly illustrated, brightly hued cover showing a Nazi bomber plane going down in flames. The only known copy in 9.6 NM+ condition, and with no others known in a higher condition, it carries a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$10,000.
A category that has gone from strength to strength with each successive Hake's auction is posters, whether they advertise concerts or movies, solicit military enlistments, or entice prospective travelers with scenes of idyllic vacation spots. Auction #220 has a fantastic assortment to offer, starting with pop-music classics.
The only known example of a 1958 Jerry Lee Lewis Rock & Roll Jamboree poster, with a photo-image of "The Killer" standing at his piano, is expected to sell for a minimum of $2,000-$5,000;
With its extraordinary scene of a daredevil named M. Pernelet seated amongst dozens of crocodiles, hand-feeding them chunks of meat, a 1903 Circus Busch poster is from a succession of graphic, if not startling, advertisements the company published over several decades to promote its unusual entertainers. "This poster is so rare, you won't even see it in even the most advanced collections,"
Hake's Americana Auction #220 has opened for bidding by phone, mail or online. The first session will close on March 14, 2017, while the second session will conclude on March 16. March 15 is an interim day in which bidders can peruse the catalog and prepare for further bidding. To request a free printed catalog or for information on any item in the sale, call toll-free: (866) 404-9800 or (717) 434-1600. Email: hakes@hakes.com. Visit the auction catalog online.
Alex Winter, President
Hake's Americana & Collectibles
***@hakes.com
