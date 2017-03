Announcing CHI's Patient Recruitment & Site Selection Conference, April 24-25, 2017, Boston, MA

Improving Patient Recruitment and Site Selection through Novel, Patient-Centric Approaches

Patient Recruitment & Site Selection

Contact

James Prudhomme

Cambridge Healthtech Institute

***@healthtech.com James PrudhommeCambridge Healthtech Institute

End

-- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) released today the agenda for its second annual Patient Recruitment & Site Selection conference to be held on April 24-25, 2017 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA, as part of the sixth annual Clinical Trial Innovation Summit.Agenda at-a-Glance:INVOLVING THE PATIENT IN RECRUITMENT AND CLINICAL TRIALSReciprocal Patient Relationships before, during and after TrialsJeremy Gilbert, Vice President, Product & Strategy, PatientsLikeMeClinical Development is a Human Enterprise!Patricia Roselle, Associate Director, Patient Network Manager, Sanofi USInformed Consent: Moving from Lawyer-Friendly to Patient-FriendlyJulie Walters, Founder, RaremarkSITE SELECTION & FEASIBILITY INSIGHTSNovel Approaches to Site FeasibilityAmanda Hayden, Director, Global Clinical Services, Study Start Up, Alkermes, Inc.Setting and Achieving Site Performance Targets: Starting at Site SelectionBrendan O'Neill, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment Programs, Global Clinical Trial Execution, PfizerPrecise and Accurate Site Selection TargetingRobert Wynden, Ph.D., Vice President, Technology & Engineering, Product Development, goBaltoPresentation to be AnnouncedNEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR MORE EFFICIENT PATIENT RECRUITMENT & SITE SELECTIONFuture Technologies in Site and Patient RecruitmentKevin J. Anderson, MBA, Associate Director, Global Clinical Operations, Alexion PharmaceuticalsSocial & Digital Media for Accelerating Patient RecruitmentHeather Hernandez, Clinical Operations Manager, Menlo TherapeuticsDATA-DRIVEN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND SITE SELECTIONCo-Presentation:Data-Driven Patient Recruitment with Real World Data at Roche pREDLiping Jin, Data-Driven Recruitment Lead, Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development, Roche Innovation Center New YorkShuree Harrison, Clinical Program Leader, Development Science and Innovation, Pharma Research & Early Development, Roche Innovation Center New YorkOptimizing Clinical Research through Insight Generation and Data-Driven ApproachesMartine Lewi, Scientific Director, Quantitative Sciences, Real World Evidence, Medical Affairs, Established Products Statistics (RMEDS), JanssenPresentation to be AnnouncedPLENARY KEYNOTE SESSION: Re-Imagining the Clinical Trial Process: Overcoming Challenges to InnovationGillian Hodkinson, Vice President, Development Operations, Development, AbbVieNina Spiller, Vice President, Clinical Management, OtsukaMurray Abramson, M.D., Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, BiogenSpyros Papapetropoulos, Vice President & Global Head, Clinical Development, Movement Disorders & Neurodegenerative Diseases, TevaKeynote Luncheon Presentation:Leveraging Advanced Data Analytics and mHealth for Next-Gen TrialsKyle Given, Vice President, Professional Services, Medidata SolutionsWriters and editors are invited to attend. To request a press pass, email Lisa Scimemi, lscimemi@healthtech.com.For details on sponsorship, exhibit and lead generation packages, contact Ilana Quigley, Tel: 781-972-5457, iquigley@healthtech.com.For more information and to register, visit http://www.clinicaltrialsummit.com/ recruitment- site-selec... About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Pharmaceutical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation Bio-IT World Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.