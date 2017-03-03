 
Industry News





Announcing CHI's Patient Recruitment & Site Selection Conference, April 24-25, 2017, Boston, MA

Improving Patient Recruitment and Site Selection through Novel, Patient-Centric Approaches
 
 
Patient Recruitment & Site Selection
Patient Recruitment & Site Selection
 
NEEDHAM, Mass. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) released today the agenda for its second annual Patient Recruitment & Site Selection conference to be held on April 24-25, 2017 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA, as part of the sixth annual Clinical Trial Innovation Summit.

Agenda at-a-Glance:

INVOLVING THE PATIENT IN RECRUITMENT AND CLINICAL TRIALS

Reciprocal Patient Relationships before, during and after Trials
Jeremy Gilbert, Vice President, Product & Strategy, PatientsLikeMe

Clinical Development is a Human Enterprise!
Patricia Roselle, Associate Director, Patient Network Manager, Sanofi US

Informed Consent: Moving from Lawyer-Friendly to Patient-Friendly
Julie Walters, Founder, Raremark

SITE SELECTION & FEASIBILITY INSIGHTS

Novel Approaches to Site Feasibility
Amanda Hayden, Director, Global Clinical Services, Study Start Up, Alkermes, Inc.

Setting and Achieving Site Performance Targets: Starting at Site Selection
Brendan O'Neill, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment Programs, Global Clinical Trial Execution, Pfizer

Precise and Accurate Site Selection Targeting
Robert Wynden, Ph.D., Vice President, Technology & Engineering, Product Development, goBalto
Sponsored by: goBalto

Presentation to be Announced
Sponsored by: Bioclinica

NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR MORE EFFICIENT PATIENT RECRUITMENT & SITE SELECTION

Future Technologies in Site and Patient Recruitment
Kevin J. Anderson, MBA, Associate Director, Global Clinical Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Social & Digital Media for Accelerating Patient Recruitment
Heather Hernandez, Clinical Operations Manager, Menlo Therapeutics

DATA-DRIVEN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND SITE SELECTION

Co-Presentation: Data-Driven Patient Recruitment with Real World Data at Roche pRED
Liping Jin, Data-Driven Recruitment Lead, Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development, Roche Innovation Center New York
Shuree Harrison, Clinical Program Leader, Development Science and Innovation, Pharma Research & Early Development, Roche Innovation Center New York

Optimizing Clinical Research through Insight Generation and Data-Driven Approaches
Martine Lewi, Scientific Director, Quantitative Sciences, Real World Evidence, Medical Affairs, Established Products Statistics (RMEDS), Janssen

Presentation to be Announced
Sponsored by: SubjectWell

PLENARY KEYNOTE SESSION: Re-Imagining the Clinical Trial Process: Overcoming Challenges to Innovation
Gillian Hodkinson, Vice President, Development Operations, Development, AbbVie

Nina Spiller, Vice President, Clinical Management, Otsuka

Murray Abramson, M.D., Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, Biogen

Spyros Papapetropoulos, Vice President & Global Head, Clinical Development, Movement Disorders & Neurodegenerative Diseases, Teva

Keynote Luncheon Presentation: Leveraging Advanced Data Analytics and mHealth for Next-Gen Trials

Kyle Given, Vice President, Professional Services, Medidata Solutions
Sponsored by: Medidata Solutions

Writers and editors are invited to attend. To request a press pass, email Lisa Scimemi, lscimemi@healthtech.com.

For details on sponsorship, exhibit and lead generation packages, contact Ilana Quigley, Tel: 781-972-5457, iquigley@healthtech.com.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.clinicaltrialsummit.com/recruitment-site-selec....

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Pharmaceutical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation Bio-IT World Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

James Prudhomme
Cambridge Healthtech Institute
***@healthtech.com
