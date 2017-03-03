News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing CHI's Patient Recruitment & Site Selection Conference, April 24-25, 2017, Boston, MA
Improving Patient Recruitment and Site Selection through Novel, Patient-Centric Approaches
Agenda at-a-Glance:
INVOLVING THE PATIENT IN RECRUITMENT AND CLINICAL TRIALS
Reciprocal Patient Relationships before, during and after Trials
Jeremy Gilbert, Vice President, Product & Strategy, PatientsLikeMe
Clinical Development is a Human Enterprise!
Patricia Roselle, Associate Director, Patient Network Manager, Sanofi US
Informed Consent: Moving from Lawyer-Friendly to Patient-Friendly
Julie Walters, Founder, Raremark
SITE SELECTION & FEASIBILITY INSIGHTS
Novel Approaches to Site Feasibility
Amanda Hayden, Director, Global Clinical Services, Study Start Up, Alkermes, Inc.
Setting and Achieving Site Performance Targets: Starting at Site Selection
Brendan O'Neill, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment Programs, Global Clinical Trial Execution, Pfizer
Precise and Accurate Site Selection Targeting
Robert Wynden, Ph.D., Vice President, Technology & Engineering, Product Development, goBalto
Sponsored by: goBalto
Presentation to be Announced
Sponsored by: Bioclinica
NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR MORE EFFICIENT PATIENT RECRUITMENT & SITE SELECTION
Future Technologies in Site and Patient Recruitment
Kevin J. Anderson, MBA, Associate Director, Global Clinical Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Social & Digital Media for Accelerating Patient Recruitment
Heather Hernandez, Clinical Operations Manager, Menlo Therapeutics
DATA-DRIVEN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND SITE SELECTION
Co-Presentation:
Liping Jin, Data-Driven Recruitment Lead, Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development, Roche Innovation Center New York
Shuree Harrison, Clinical Program Leader, Development Science and Innovation, Pharma Research & Early Development, Roche Innovation Center New York
Optimizing Clinical Research through Insight Generation and Data-Driven Approaches
Martine Lewi, Scientific Director, Quantitative Sciences, Real World Evidence, Medical Affairs, Established Products Statistics (RMEDS), Janssen
Presentation to be Announced
Sponsored by: SubjectWell
PLENARY KEYNOTE SESSION: Re-Imagining the Clinical Trial Process: Overcoming Challenges to Innovation
Gillian Hodkinson, Vice President, Development Operations, Development, AbbVie
Nina Spiller, Vice President, Clinical Management, Otsuka
Murray Abramson, M.D., Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, Biogen
Spyros Papapetropoulos, Vice President & Global Head, Clinical Development, Movement Disorders & Neurodegenerative Diseases, Teva
Keynote Luncheon Presentation:
Kyle Given, Vice President, Professional Services, Medidata Solutions
Sponsored by: Medidata Solutions
Writers and editors are invited to attend. To request a press pass, email Lisa Scimemi, lscimemi@healthtech.com.
For details on sponsorship, exhibit and lead generation packages, contact Ilana Quigley, Tel: 781-972-5457, iquigley@healthtech.com.
For more information and to register, visit http://www.clinicaltrialsummit.com/
About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Pharmaceutical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation Bio-IT World Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.
Contact
James Prudhomme
Cambridge Healthtech Institute
***@healthtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse