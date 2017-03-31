News By Tag
Meet Poorna Malavath in the making of 'Poorna'
While Poorna Malavath feels she is an ordinary girl, Rahul Bose on the other hand thinks that she is not just ordinary but extra-ordinary. He finalised almost 500 Adivasi girls and shortlisted 109 girls for the role of Poorna. He was looking for a girl with a mix of emotional intelligence, vulnerability and determination to play the lead role.
He found his Poorna in the 110th girl, Aditi Inamdar. For Aditi the toughest part was to climb the rock. Aditi says that Poorna taught her how to do it skilfully. Shekhar Babu, Mt. Everest Summiteer taught her the basic skills of rock climbing and mountain climbing.
As the real Poorna expresses her views she says that most people believe that only boys are more capable than girls, but she proved that girls are far more capable and she is proud that she proved it. She shared a memory when she came to the base camp of Mt. Everest after climbing, her instructor told her that she created a world record and she felt like she was in heaven.
'Poorna' is slated for a release on March 31, 2017.
