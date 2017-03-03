News By Tag
Deeplogica Announce Exciting Expansion into the US
UK based software development specialists Deeplogica have announced a major expansion into the US.
Working with a broad range of clients, Deeplogica has quickly become established as experts in the UK software development and services market. This latest announcement shows their commitment to aggressive expansion on the global stage.
"This is a great step forward for the team and we are hugely excited to be expanding our services across the globe." David Buch, Managing Director, Deeplogica
Deeplogica's customer base spans a wide range of industries including; events management, mobile and media, science and technology, leisure and procurement.
In addition to software and project management services, Deeplogica also offer Finance solutions to help organisations grow their businesses by financing key development costs.
Deeplogica Inc will be based in Delaware and will also have offices in New York and Austin, Texas.
http://www.deeplogi.ca
