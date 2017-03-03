Deeplogica Announce Exciting Expansion into the US

UK based software development specialists Deeplogica have announced a major expansion into the US.

-- Since forming in 2016 Deeplogica has grown rapidly to bring together a team of software developers and IT project experts to provide services covering database design, desktop solutions, mobile application development and resourcing.Working with a broad range of clients, Deeplogica has quickly become established as experts in the UK software development and services market. This latest announcement shows their commitment to aggressive expansion on the global stage.Deeplogica's customer base spans a wide range of industries including; events management, mobile and media, science and technology, leisure and procurement.In addition to software and project management services, Deeplogica also offer Finance solutions to help organisations grow their businesses by financing key development costs.Deeplogica Inc will be based in Delaware and will also have offices in New York and Austin, Texas.