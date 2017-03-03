Shop for Stunning Asian Designer Clothes in London's Fashionable Marylebone District

O'nitaa, a premier supplier of Asian designer wear in London, recently announced the arrival of new, stylish creations to cater to increasing requirements of discerning customers.

-- No matter where they go, Indians love to carry their heritage and joie de vivre along with them. Special occasions such as weddings, festivals and parties are celebrated with much cheer and enjoyment. Ethnic apparel is an important aspect of celebrations, but with trends changing every six months, it can be quite difficult for Indians abroad to find the latest. Thanks to specialist outlets such as multi-designer retail store O'nitaa, the task is much simpler and enjoyable.The flagship store in London's chic Marylebone district was launched to offer customers creations by some of the most gifted designers from the Indian subcontinent. Speaking to the press, the company's spokesperson said "We are pleased to announce the arrival of fresh, new stocks of. Keeping in mind regional diversities and varied fashion preferences, we have carefully compiled our collection to include various types of garments such as bridal lehengas, salwar suits, sarees, reception wear, casual wear, separate tops and bottoms along with an exclusive range of menswear including sherwanis and kurtas in the latest styles. We are happy to associate with some of the finest, brightest talents from the Indian subcontinent who have a keen understanding of local traditions and workmanship but excel at incorporating Western influences as well. We look forward to serving our customers with made to order services at our flagship retail store."O'nitaa is renowned for lavish and ornate. Beautiful lehenga choli sets in luxurious fabrics, stunning color combinations and with intricate embellishments are available for brides who want to be the cynosure of all eyes on their big day. Customers can choose from apparel made with finest fabrics such as silk, chiffon, jamewar, velvet and georgette to name a few. In this regard, the company's spokesperson said, "Our bridal dresses are designed to provide a harmonious blend of glamor and tradition that the occasion demands. Lehengas are offered in a wide variety of attractive colors ranging from pastel greens and regal purples to skin gold and the perennial favorite, red. Clients can customize the embellishments they want, provide their measurements and finalize their look during individual style consultations on prior appointment."Salwar kameez sets are another favorite among discerning clientele. O'nitaa's salwar kameez sets combine style and comfort and are available in many trending styles such as ponchos, kaftans, frocks and tunics. Made from luxurious fabrics and featuring exquisite decorations, they are a feast for the eyes and sure to give fashion lovers something to talk about and appreciate at special events. O'nitaa also features an attractive collection of designer sarees, most of which come with matching blouses and in-skirts. Their sarees showcase the rich and diverse apparel traditions of the Indian and feature skills such as kantha work, lace, embroidery, zardosi work, aari work and much more. To help customers perfect their look, O'nitaa offers a broad range of accessories including stylish jewelry, bags and footwear. The next time you're out shopping foror pret collections in Marylebone, drop in and explore this store's offerings. For more information and online shopping, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.About: O'nitaa is a London based, internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, wedding wear and pret-a-porter collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for most garments that can be purchased from its flagship multi designer retail store as well as ecommerce website.