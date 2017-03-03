 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Biblical Solutions for Destructive Relationships Seminar

 
 
WAKE FOREST, N.C. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Called to Peace Ministries is hosting a seminar for Domestic Violence on April 7th and 8th at Christ our Hope Church in Wake Forest. The presenting speaker is Pastor Chris Moles, author of "The Heart of Domestic Abuse".

Called to Peace Ministries would like to invite you to its upcoming seminar on helping those in destructive relationships with Chris Moles. He is the Senior Pastor of Grace Community Chapel in Eleanor, WV and an ACBC certified biblical counselor. He is also certified group facilitator in domestic violence intervention and prevention. Chris serves as a faculty member with the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence statewide intervention training program. His has a B.A. (Bible) from Cedarville College and a M.A.B.C. from Faith Bible Seminary. Visit his website at www.chrismoles.org.

Chris has published numerous articles on domestic violence with organizations such as The Biblical Counseling Coalition. He does frequent trainings and seminars with Leslie Vernick, author of The Emotionally Destructive Relationship. Our Daily Bread has recorded two webinars on emotionally destructive marriages with Chris and Leslie that have help thousands of people better understand the dynamics of destructive relationships. This seminar will be especially helpful to anyone facing these type of relationships, as well as counselors and others who desire to learn how to recognize the warning signs and more effective intervention strategies.

All are invited to attend – especially Pastors, Deacons, Counselors and victims of Domestic Violence.

The Seminars will be April 7th, or April 8th at Christ Our Hope Church, 203 Capcom Avenue Wake Forest, NC 27587. There is an evening session on Friday from 7:00-9:00, and a morning session on Saturday from 9:30-12:00. Early registration is $15, or $20 at the door. To register:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-moles-seminar-biblical...

Called to Peace Ministries is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to helping victims of difficult life circumstances such as domestic violence and emotional abuse. We have a twofold mission: 1) to provide practical assistance and biblical counsel to individuals and families affected crisis, and 2) to equip churches and other organizations better respond to these crises through training and mentoring.

For more information: 919-374-0778, @calledtopeace, info@calledtopeace.org, http://www.calledtopeace.org/

Joy Forrest
***@calltopeace.org
Click to Share