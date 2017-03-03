Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is estimated at $55.63 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $183.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2015 to 2022. Growing demand for orthopedic medical treatments using biomaterial implants combined with stem cell therapy is the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, investments for novel development, growing implantable devices market, high growth in geriatric population coupled with cardiovascular diseases and funds & grants by government bodies worldwide are some of the drivers fuelling the market growth. However, stringent regulatory laws, risky reimbursement policies and post implantation issues are the restraints hampering the market growth.Metallic segment is expected to account largest share in the market over the forecast period. However, polymer biomaterials is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to continuous research and advancements for highly biocompatible polymers and the increasing application areas of these biomaterials. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for plastic surgeries, cancer incidences and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.Some of the key players in this market include BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,Cam Bioceramics Bv, Medtronic, Exatech Incorporated, Aesculap Inc., NuVasive Incorporated, Royal DSM, Wright Medical Technology, Bayer AG, Globus Medical Incorporated, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Arthrex Inc., Corbion N.V., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterails, Inc.• Metallic Biomaterialso Goldo Titanium and titanium-base alloyso Silvero Stainless Steelo Cobalt-Chrome Alloys• Non Metallic Biomaterialso Polymerso Ceramicso Natural• Spine implants• Bioresorbable tissue fixation products• Joint replacements• Nonconventional modular tumor implants• Viscosupplementation• Orthobiologics• Cardiovascular• Dental• Wound Healing• Neurological/Central Nervous System• Plastic Surgery• Tissue Engineering• Orthopedic• Ophthalmology• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/orthopedic-biomaterials-market