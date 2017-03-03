News By Tag
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Metallic segment is expected to account largest share in the market over the forecast period. However, polymer biomaterials is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to continuous research and advancements for highly biocompatible polymers and the increasing application areas of these biomaterials. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for plastic surgeries, cancer incidences and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.
Some of the key players in this market include BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,Cam Bioceramics Bv, Medtronic, Exatech Incorporated, Aesculap Inc., NuVasive Incorporated, Royal DSM, Wright Medical Technology, Bayer AG, Globus Medical Incorporated, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Arthrex Inc., Corbion N.V., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterails, Inc.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Material Type Covered:
• Metallic Biomaterials
o Gold
o Titanium and titanium-base alloys
o Silver
o Stainless Steel
o Cobalt-Chrome Alloys
• Non Metallic Biomaterials
o Polymers
o Ceramics
o Natural
Application Covered:
• Spine implants
• Bioresorbable tissue fixation products
• Joint replacements
• Nonconventional modular tumor implants
• Viscosupplementation
• Orthobiologics
• Cardiovascular
• Dental
• Wound Healing
• Neurological/
• Plastic Surgery
• Tissue Engineering
• Orthopedic
• Ophthalmology
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
