High Speed Satellite Internet For Military Troops In Iraq | Al Asad Camp | Camp Taji - With Free Hardware
ALL IRAQ, Iraq - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Wafa has launched special losw cost satellite broadband internet services for all military troops / servicemen / soldiers / DoD / Defence in Iraq stationed all around the region and FOB such as FOB Camp Taji, FOB Al Asad air base etc.
This will now enable troop members to communicate back home to their family at very low costs and be in touch with the world.
Understanding the nature of the situation the services will not have any madatory contracts etc. and everyone can avail the services month on month bases.
We have all the stocks incountry to facilitate delivery in 24-48 hours ( in most cases).
Under special conditions the hardware can even be provided at extremely subsidised or even Free*.
We are using the Hylas 2 Ka band satellite for shared and /or dedicated and/or unlimited Quotas services - using Hughes and iDirect hardware platforms.
Anyone can contact us on sales@wafa.ae
and/or
on our phone number
and/or via our website , http://vsat.wafa.ae
and we will be more than happy to assist and have this all done with a very quick turnaround time.
Kind Regards
Wafa Team
Contact
+971-2-5500223
***@wafa.ae
