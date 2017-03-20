 
Industry News





New yStats.com Report Projects Alternative Online Payment Methods to Outrank Credit Cards

yStats.com has published a new report, "Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" that includes citations that convey that alternative payment methods have exceeded E-Commerce payments via bank card worldwide.
 
 
Infographic: Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Despite over half of worldwide online customers using credit cards to make purchases, more than 50% of E-Commerce sales are completed through alternative payment methods. Information cited in the yStats.com report estimates that the combined share of different alternative payment methods in global E-Commerce sales will rise, leaving the share of bank cards at a decrease.

Alternative payment methods are particularly favored over bank cards in emerging markets such as China. Here, E-Wallets like Alipay made up for more than half of online sales. Research within the yStats.com report also found that in Indonesia and Thailand, online consumers prefer bank transfers, but in Vietnam, this method comes second after cash on delivery. Cash on delivery is also the most favored method from E-Commerce consumers in many select developing markets due to the level of banking penetration being lower than in other advanced economies.

In advanced markets such as the USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and Sweden, credit card online payments remain in the lead. Notably, exceptions to this trend are in Germany and the Netherlands where alternative payment methods outrank bank card payments.

This key information from the new yStats.com report reveals that online retailers understand the necessity of providing different payment options to meet different customers' needs in that two-thirds of these E-Commerce merchants provide a minimum of 3 varying payment methods.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
