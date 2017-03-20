New yStats.com Report Projects Alternative Online Payment Methods to Outrank Credit Cards

yStats.com has published a new report, "Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" that includes citations that convey that alternative payment methods have exceeded E-Commerce payments via bank card worldwide.

Despite overof worldwide online customers usingto make purchases, more thanof E-Commerce sales are completed through. Information cited in the yStats.com report estimates that the combined share ofalternative payment methods in global E-Commerce sales will, leaving the share of bank cards at aAlternative payment methods are particularlyover bank cards insuch as. Here, E-Wallets likemade up for more thanof online sales. Research within the yStats.com report also found that inand, online consumers prefer bank transfers, but in, this method comes second after cash on delivery. Cash on delivery is also the mostmethod from E-Commerce consumers in many selectdue to the level of banking penetration being lower than in otherIn advanced markets such as thethe, and, credit card online payments remain in the. Notably, exceptions to thisare inand thewhere alternative payment methods outrank bank card payments.Thisinformation from the new yStats.com report reveals that online retailers understand the necessity of providingpayment options to meet different customers' needs in thatof these E-Commerce merchants provide aof 3 varying payment methods.