DMI Achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization in Application Development

--oday DMI, a global leader in end-to-end mobility solutions, announced it has achieved Specialization status in Application Development in the new Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. The program is designed to provide Google enterprise customers with qualified partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Further details are available at https://dminc.com/blog/google-cloud-partner-specialization-program/.DMI achieved Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Application Development through its demonstrated success building and managing applications in both web and mobile environments. Over the past 12 months, DMI has delivered over 250 mobile projects, of which over 30 have been on the Google Cloud Platform for leading enterprises around the world such as Anheuser-Busch, Brand Vegas, London Heathrow Airport and Warburtons."We are proud to be part of this elite group and to continue delivering faster and better services for our customers using Google Cloud. Achieving recognition from the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is further validation of our commitment to transforming businesses through innovative mobility solutions."DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure mobile device, app and data management. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.USKim DearbornNadel Phelan, Inc.831-440-2407kim@nadelphelan.comInternationalLaura CahillAxiCom+2083924071laura.cahill@axicom.comCorporateStacy GreinerDMI240-200-5878sgreiner@dminc.com