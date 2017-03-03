News By Tag
DMI Achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization in Application Development
End-to-end Mobility Provider Recognized for Technical Proficiency and Proven Success
DMI achieved Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Application Development through its demonstrated success building and managing applications in both web and mobile environments. Over the past 12 months, DMI has delivered over 250 mobile projects, of which over 30 have been on the Google Cloud Platform for leading enterprises around the world such as Anheuser-Busch, Brand Vegas, London Heathrow Airport and Warburtons.
Jay Sunny Bajaj, DMI founder and CEO, said:"We are proud to be part of this elite group and to continue delivering faster and better services for our customers using Google Cloud. Achieving recognition from the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is further validation of our commitment to transforming businesses through innovative mobility solutions."
About DMI:
DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure mobile device, app and data management. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.
PR Contacts:
US
Kim Dearborn
Nadel Phelan, Inc.
831-440-2407
kim@nadelphelan.com
International
Laura Cahill
AxiCom
+2083924071
laura.cahill@
Corporate
Stacy Greiner
DMI
240-200-5878
sgreiner@dminc.com
