Waiwera encourages healthy lifestyle by sponsoring Health, Fitness and Fun Festival

-- Waiwera Artesian Water the world's leading water brand is proud to announce the sponsorship for a three day Health, Fitness & Fun Festival that is being held at Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi from March 8 to March 10.The sponsorship program is Waiwera's effort to create awareness for much neglected health issues of kidney disease and childhood obesity in the region. Waiwera has been taking several steps to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle among the members of the society.Drinking plenty of water is one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of developing kidney diseases. Waiwera Artesian Water is valued for its great taste and natural qualities; the therapeutic, natural, alkaline Waiwera Water is the healthiest choice for leading a healthier style of living., said "Waiwera is pleased to sponsor Health, Fitness & Fun Festival to support the cause of healthier kidney and anti-obesity;we strongly believe in supporting such initiatives that promotes healthy lifestyle among the residents of the UAE"."We participated in this event with an intention to enhance the understanding and raise awareness for kidney diseases and obesity especially among the youth" – he further added.Sponsoring the event is not the first initiative that the company has taken to encourage healthy lifestyle. Last month Waiwera announced the slashing of its prices by 25 percent with an aim to make artesian water accessible for everyone.In addition to this, the company in coordination with the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) had announced the launch of an endowment initiative in January this year to support kidney patients by allocating a certain percentage of its sales to support this social cause.Since 1875, Waiwera Water has drawn its water from an artesian aquifer in one of the purest places on Earth, New Zealand's Waiwera Valley. The first premium bottled water from the Southern Hemisphere; Waiwera Water was voted the world's best water in 2008 by Decanter Magazine and has also won prestigious design awards.Adyton One General Trading has acquired the distribution rights for Waiwera Artesian Water across the UAE and Middle East, Egypt & Lebanon. Founded in 2012, the company is in partnership with the Armed Forces Cooperative Society and part of H.H. Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises.Shadi Abou AssiInto All Marketing Solutions04/ 4211568