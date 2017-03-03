Lovevivah.com set's its sight on the Southern region, with plans of expansion

Platform recently collaborated with UIDAI for genuine matrimonial profiles

-- Love has no caste or boundary and LoveVivah.com, a prominent matrimonial portal, known for providing the most authentic & genuine Aadhaar verified matrimony profiles, is set to reinforce this motto with its expansion plans, focussing on various states in the Southern part of the country – including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka. Moreover to add personalized approach towards each effort, a dedicated and proficient team of 8-10 members would be allotted to cater to day to day internal and external communication.The Southern region is known for its requisites for upholding tradition, especially in terms of matrimony. But with the literacy rate of the region being high and the acceptability towards online medium, there is a great potential for online matrimony sites provided they offer a trusted matrimonial space for like-minded singles to connect. With this insight in mind, Lovevivah.com has decided to bridge this gap, through a well thought plan covering all the focal points of the region.Lovevivah.com is one of the most revolutionary match making platforms, which is making use of technology to bring transformation in matrimonial industry through collaboration with Aadhar board of India. Such association is helping people to browse through only genuine and verified profiles, eliminating any chances of fraud.LoveVivah is a leading Indian matrimonial matchmaking service provider, providing 360-degree solution to all prospective brides and grooms. It's a technology driven company providing the best platform to those who are genuinely looking for their soul mates. The website serves to all Indian communities in India and abroad with prime focus on USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Singapore. In a short span of about 4 years, LoveVivah has become the first choice of customers because of its centric approach and higher authenticity, assuring that single adults not only find their lifelong companion but a true friend. The prime focus of Loveviah.com is to get genuine profiles and to ensure this newly launched start-up has recently collaborated with UIDAI for a seamless, real-time Aadhaar Card Verification process.Constructing awareness around the biggest pain point in the matrimonial industry -"Getting genuine profiles", LoveVivah is an organization that diligently offers solutions that minimizes the woes of matchmaking such as fraud or fake/false profiles. In an endeavour to make matrimonial process trustworthy and reliable, Lovevivah.com has recently collaborated with UIDAI, the Unique Identification Authority of India. A venture of Tanisha Systems, LoveVivah is leading Indian matrimonial matchmaking service provider in India, committed to serve prospective brides and grooms.