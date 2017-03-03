 
cut-e and Siemens are shortlisted for a European Excellence Award in HR

 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Assessment specialist cut-e has been shortlisted for the 'best use of technology' category of the European Excellence Awards in HR, for its work on a ground-breaking, mobile, pre-application assessment for Siemens in Germany.

The European Excellence Awards are designed to recognise employers and HR teams that implement innovative strategies and forward-thinking practices to meet today's HR challenges.

"We're delighted to be one of the four organisations shortlisted for this prestigious and internationally-acclaimed award," said Dr Achim Preuss, Chief Technology Officer of cut-e. "This project was a technological breakthrough and it's a testimony to our expertise in mobile functionality and our willingness to push the boundaries of possibility in order to solve any problems that our clients are facing."

Siemens offers over 200 different apprenticeship options including practical, technical, specialist, project management, supply chain management, business management, design, maintenance and logistics. This presents a challenge for school leavers who have to decide for themselves which apprenticeship programme would be best suited for them.

As an employer of choice and a renowned provider of high quality education, Siemens attracts 30,000 applicants each year for its apprenticeship programmes. To help young people to choose the most appropriate apprenticeship option, cut-e partnered with Siemens to create an online 'pre-application' assessment which analyses the preferences and strengths of each school leaver. Accessible via mobile devices, the assessment is not timed nor is it 'scored' in any way. It simply helps prospective candidates to decide which apprenticeship programme they should apply for.

"By helping young people to identify and apply for the right apprenticeship programme, this assessment creates a win-win situation for the candidates and for Siemens," said Dr Preuss. "It enables young people to pinpoint their efforts and focus their attention on a single, specific apprenticeship option. It also means that Siemens fills its applicant pool for each apprenticeship programme with better-suited candidates."

The European Excellence Awards in HR will be presented at a gala award show on Wednesday 22 March 2017, at the TIPI am Kanzleramt theatre in Berlin.

For further information about cut-e, please call +44 (0)20 8133 3361 or visit http://www.cut-e.com

Background notes: Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development, in 70 countries and 40 languages.

Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
Click to Share