"Independent Love" by Drew Nova is a Perfect Hip Hop Love Song

The hip hop composition "Independent Love" by the aspiring singer Drew Nova will touch another part of your soul. Log in to SoundCloud to witness this love music.

Drew Nova- Independent Love

End

-- A true hip hop song cannot be created without the implementation of stylized rhythmic music along with rhyming rap. There are many hip hop compositions which fail to blend rhythmic musical notes without which the track sounds more like poetry narration. The upcoming artist of hop music are trying with different styles and the most alluring characteristic of today's hip hop songs is that it is loaded with melodious notes which compels music enthusiasts who are not diehard fans of hip to tune to these tracks. The newbie hop singer Drew Nova has dropped the track "Independent Love" in SoundCloud which will set examples for melodic hip hop tracks.To make hip hop more melodious, instruments such as drums, synthesizers, base and turntables are accompanied with the lyrical rapping. And all these unusual hip hop tracks can be witnessed in the music streaming gala site SoundCloud which gives the open stage to aspiring music artist across the world to voice their compositions and attain peak of success. The track "Independent Love" by Drew Nova is above standard because the melodic notes touch another part of your soul. The track is a perfect blend of melodious note coupled with perfect use of instruments. The best part of the tracks is the lyrics which is very well written which clearly depicts the message for his lady love.Other than this love track, he has also uploaded one more track "Good on My Own" which is equally brilliant. Although new in the music instrument, his track shows no signs of imperfection and assures that his name will be soon added to the hit list of famous artists. For a whole new love experience with the unconditional funky and melodious beats, log in to the SoundCloud gallery of Drew Nova and witness the track "Independent Love" to evoke unconditional emotions for your love.To listen the music, Please click the following link: