TargetBay Extention Is Now Available On Magento Connect

-- TargetBay, an eCommerce personalization tool, is looking to enhancethe Magento market with the release of their dedicated extension (https://www.magentocommerce.com/magento-connect/targetbay-peronsalization.html). With this tool, Magento eCommerce store owners can unlock and access unsurpassed information regarding their customer behavior and navigational pattern, and also get reviews and ratings from customers.The eCommerce industry is extremely competitive and to have a profitable business, it's necessary online store owners make use of such intelligent tools to understand their customer behaviors. The TargetBay tool not only gives access to data, but also provides the right features to run personalized email campaigns. Store owners can easily segment their customers based on their preferences and spending capability to run targeted campaigns tailor made for improved ROI.The highlighted feature about the TargetBay tool is their ingenious review generation model which easily lets store owners collect real user reviews. eCommerce store owners can personalize the customer experience and improve online credibility with TargetBay's intelligent features.TargetBay is an eCommerce personalization tool built to ease online store owners marketing dilemmas. The unique tool is designed to improve the eCommerce conversion rate through various features such as customer segmentation, personalized email campaign, review generation and many more. So, start profiling customer's behavioral pattern and get insights on what customer's do on the website with TargetBay.More Info Visit Us: https://targetbay.com/