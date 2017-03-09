 
News By Tag
* eCommerce Stores Reviews
* eCommerce Products Ratings
* eCommerce Products Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


TargetBay Extention Is Now Available On Magento Connect

 
 
eCommerce Conversions Made Easy
eCommerce Conversions Made Easy
ATLANTA - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- TargetBay, an eCommerce personalization tool, is looking to enhancethe Magento market with the release of their dedicated extension (https://www.magentocommerce.com/magento-connect/targetbay-peronsalization.html). With this tool, Magento eCommerce store owners can unlock and access unsurpassed information regarding their customer behavior and navigational pattern, and also get reviews and ratings from customers.

The eCommerce industry is extremely competitive and to have a profitable business, it's necessary online store owners make use of such intelligent tools to understand their customer behaviors. The TargetBay tool not only gives access to data, but also provides the right features to run personalized email campaigns. Store owners can easily segment their customers based on their preferences and spending capability to run targeted campaigns tailor made for improved ROI.

The highlighted feature about the TargetBay tool is their ingenious review generation model which easily lets store owners collect real user reviews. eCommerce store owners can personalize the customer experience and improve online credibility with TargetBay's intelligent features.

About TargetBay

TargetBay is an eCommerce personalization tool built to ease online store owners marketing dilemmas. The unique tool is designed to improve the eCommerce conversion rate through various features such as customer segmentation, personalized email campaign, review generation and many more. So, start profiling customer's behavioral pattern and get insights on what customer's do on the website with TargetBay.

More Info Visit Us: https://targetbay.com/

Contact
TargetBay
***@targetbay.com
End
Source:TargetBay
Email:***@targetbay.com
Tags:eCommerce Stores Reviews, eCommerce Products Ratings, eCommerce Products Reviews
Industry:Technology
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2017
Innoppl PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share