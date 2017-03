Zen Coworks Offers Franchise & Joint venture model

Zen Coworks has now launched franchise and joint venture model services for property owners.

-- A co-working for professionals, if you have space to be utilized and monetized then this news if good for you. For all the businesses that have been looking for franchise or joint venture, Zen Co-works has a lot in store. A franchise is purchasing license to launch a business. The business has to run on the franchisee's name, operating methods and standardized processes. This way the business owner gets the rights to open a store which is in fact a clone of an already existing and established business. In most cases the franchisor provides vendors to the franchise in order to maintain quality standards.A joint venture is more unformulated than a franchise. This is the agreement as per which two companies agree to provide resources to each other or assist each for a certain period of time. A joint venture is when two companies work together to achieve a common goal. In such case neither of them could achieve it individually and hence they look for a partner.Zen Co-Works is co-working for professionals. It offers best-in-class services for virtual offices, private offices, shared workspace as well as meeting rooms. Besides, the team of Zen Co-Works also offers guidance with regards to the challenges faced by startups and SME companies. They have helped organizations achieve critical milestones in their internal operations. If fund raising is your concern then know that they have helped companies successfully raise funds through private equity, angels, and venture capital agencies. From legal help to accounting services, or just good old fashioned mentoring, their services are offered as part of the overall package or ala carte. http://zenbusinesscentre.in/ coworking-business- center-fra... and For· 24-hour security card access· Two independent Broadband connections (Hathway and Airtel)· Internet Leased line with Spectranet· A high-quality, soundproofed and lockable private cabin· Video Conferencing· Digital phone system· 100 print/copy/scan per month monochrome laser printer· Unlimited "bean to cup" tea and coffee service· Parking assistance· 24 Hour Private security guards· Housekeeping services· Air Condition with pure air filtration· Immaculate washrooms for ladies and gentlemen· 24 hour facility CCTV monitoring· Cat 6 cabling· Secretarial answering service during business hours· Mail and courier services· Smoke and fire safety equipment