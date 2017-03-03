News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Zen Coworks Offers Franchise & Joint venture model
Zen Coworks has now launched franchise and joint venture model services for property owners.
A joint venture is more unformulated than a franchise. This is the agreement as per which two companies agree to provide resources to each other or assist each for a certain period of time. A joint venture is when two companies work together to achieve a common goal. In such case neither of them could achieve it individually and hence they look for a partner.
Zen Co-Works is co-working for professionals. It offers best-in-class services for virtual offices, private offices, shared workspace as well as meeting rooms. Besides, the team of Zen Co-Works also offers guidance with regards to the challenges faced by startups and SME companies. They have helped organizations achieve critical milestones in their internal operations. If fund raising is your concern then know that they have helped companies successfully raise funds through private equity, angels, and venture capital agencies. From legal help to accounting services, or just good old fashioned mentoring, their services are offered as part of the overall package or ala carte. CoWorking Franchise: http://zenbusinesscentre.in/
Facilities provided by Zen co-works include:
· 24-hour security card access
· Two independent Broadband connections (Hathway and Airtel)
· Internet Leased line with Spectranet
· A high-quality, soundproofed and lockable private cabin
· Video Conferencing
· Digital phone system
· 100 print/copy/scan per month monochrome laser printer
· Unlimited "bean to cup" tea and coffee service
· Parking assistance
· 24 Hour Private security guards
· Housekeeping services
· Air Condition with pure air filtration
· Immaculate washrooms for ladies and gentlemen
· 24 hour facility CCTV monitoring
· Cat 6 cabling
· Secretarial answering service during business hours
· Mail and courier services
· Smoke and fire safety equipment
Contact
Raman Chauhan(Owner)
Zen Co-Works
+91 11 4988 7777
work@zencoworks.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse