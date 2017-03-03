News By Tag
Collaboration amongst Industry and Research for Developing New Therapies
"The players are collaborating with research institutes and hospitals for sharing their knowledge for developing advanced T cell therapies", says RNCOS
According to RNCOS report "T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer - Pipeline Analysis", companies are engaging more strategically in large networks of academic and hospital collaborators to fund the clinical and commercial development of these products. There are various pipeline products that have emerged out of such collaborations.
For instance in May 2016, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., and Seattle Children's Hospital signed a letter of intent to expand their collaboration to accelerate the availability of T-cell immunotherapy clinical trials for children and adults with brain tumors, known as gliomas.
More recently in June 2016, Kite Pharma and Cell Design partnered to develop next-generation, precision-controlled chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy products using Cell Design Labs' molecular "on/off switch" technology. This collaboration could generate up to US$ 67.5 Million for Cell Design Labs, in addition to a US$ 6 Million equity investment that Kite Pharma has agreed to make in its partner.
Kite has also partnered with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institutes of Health in the US, along with the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University in Europe. In addition, the company has partnership agreements with other companies, including Amgen, Bluebird Bio, Alpine and Roche.
Furthermore, Juno Therapeutics has partnered with world leading medical and research organizations to advance a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, or FHCRC, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, and the Seattle Children's Research Institute, or SCRI.
Observing the consolidation trend across the industry, it can be concluded that frequency of collaborations has extensively increased.
