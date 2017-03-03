 
Collaboration amongst Industry and Research for Developing New Therapies

"The players are collaborating with research institutes and hospitals for sharing their knowledge for developing advanced T cell therapies", says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Since the last few years, the global industry has been witnessing some major partnerships. Partnerships which have taken place in the past years include research and development collaborations, manufacturing agreements, license agreements specific to technology platforms, product co-development and co-commercialization. These partnerships help companies to broaden their product portfolio, enhance their technical abilities, and enlarge their global footprint. In fact, non-industrial players are involved in the development of around 65% of all the molecules in the pipeline and rest of the 25% molecules are being developed jointly with industry participants.

According to RNCOS report "T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer - Pipeline Analysis", companies are engaging more strategically in large networks of academic and hospital collaborators to fund the clinical and commercial development of these products. There are various pipeline products that have emerged out of such collaborations.

For instance in May 2016, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., and Seattle Children's Hospital signed a letter of intent to expand their collaboration to accelerate the availability of T-cell immunotherapy clinical trials for children and adults with brain tumors, known as gliomas.

More recently in June 2016, Kite Pharma and Cell Design partnered to develop next-generation, precision-controlled chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy products using Cell Design Labs' molecular "on/off switch" technology. This collaboration could generate up to US$ 67.5 Million for Cell Design Labs, in addition to a US$ 6 Million equity investment that Kite Pharma has agreed to make in its partner.

Kite has also partnered with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institutes of Health in the US, along with the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University in Europe.  In addition, the company has partnership agreements with other companies, including Amgen, Bluebird Bio, Alpine and Roche.

Furthermore, Juno Therapeutics has partnered with world leading medical and research organizations to advance a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, or FHCRC, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, and the Seattle Children's Research Institute, or SCRI.

Observing the consolidation trend across the industry, it can be concluded that frequency of collaborations has extensively increased.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM850.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

