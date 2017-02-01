 
Industry News





Catomic: Cat Space Program aims for Mars landing. Launch on March 15

A new game where cats explore the outer space is coming to iOS and Android.
 
 
VILNIUS, Lithuania - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Game studio On5 is preparing a new title "Catomic" for launch on March 15. It's a free to play game about cats whose ambition is conquering the outer space and who are building their space program.

Catomic is a match-3 game, the player needs to join objects by three or more in order to get more advanced objects. As the player progresses, the cats' space program develops.

The space exploration starts with zeppelins, then flight on machines heavier than air (by Whisker brothers), and commercial airlines. Earth's artificial satellite "Mittens I" will be launched, the cats will land on the Moon, and an orbital station will be established by Cat Space Agency. A private company CatX will develop Ocelot reusable booster rockets, and a huge spacecraft called Puss will be constructed.

As the player joins and upgrades the objects, the ground infrastructure grows too. The cats graduate from schools and universities, found Capple, Catsla, Cat Space Agency, and train astronauts. Pesky mice and raccoons try to impede the progress, but they can't stop the goal oriented felines.

The game is suitable and fun for both adults and children. Soft-launching the game in several countries allowed the developers to polish the game and establish that players of all ages enjoy it equally. It even won two awards ("Best mobile game" and "Best art style") in local contests.

To thank the players for their support, the developers are sending real signed paper postcards by mail to everyone who plays the game. All one has to do is build a cat university in the game and provide their shipping address.

The game will be available for iOS and Android, supporting a wide range of devices, even pretty old ones.

On5 is a Lithuania based indie game studio known for such titles as Draw Mania, Spice Bandits, and Roller Coaster Tycoon 4 Mobile (with Atari).

Trailer: http://youtu.be/MRqIVcP9WSk



Gameplay: http://youtu.be/DrCcQkzLS9M?t=39s

Website: https://catomic.on-5.com/

Presskit: https://catomic.on-5.com/press/

Postcards: http://on-5.com/2017/02/mars-colonization-is-real-in-march/
Click to Share