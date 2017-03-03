Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Asia Pacific". The report new product developments, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- The Asia Pacific ice cream and frozen desserts market is dominated by ice cream, with frozen desserts only having a significant presence in China. Whilst there has been much positive growth over the last five years, and the regional market is the second largest in the world, there remain significant logistical barriers preventing growth, particularly the lack of freezer units in homes and stores. The next five years will also see more rivalry from food service.Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.+91 22 27810772 / 27810773https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/https://www.bharatbook.compoonam@bharatbook.com