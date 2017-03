The convenience of e-Registration for home buyers now at Rustomjee Urbania

Rustomjee brings ease and flexibility, starts e-Registration at Urbania township

Contact

Rustomjee

Udhayan Nair

+91 9833477304

udhayannair@ rustomjee.com RustomjeeUdhayan Nair+91 9833477304

End

-- Rustomjee announced the news of the launch of e-registration facility for its 127-acre township Urbania located in Thane on 30December 2015.. Home buyers across the city can now breathe a sigh of relief as the new hassle free process for registering flats of Rustomjee Urbania gets underway. They can book a preferred time for registration and can complete the process directly from Urbania office.The process comes into effect as Rustomjee has received approval for e-Registration from IGR for Urbania Thane. This facility eliminates the visit to SR Office for buyers, making it more cost effective and saving on various additional charges. This initiative will also negate the hassle of running around to multiple windows. Rustomjee plans to make this facility available in its other projects as well like Rustomjee Elements, Juhu.Congratulating the team on this initiative,says, "This register-from-office facility is only available to developers who have all required clearances for their projects and approval from IGR, Pune for e-Registration. The verification and authentication process for e-registration uses AADHAR Card to verify buyer and seller's identity using bio-metric verification and hence makes transactions more secured and authentic. Hence, in many ways, e-registration will keep away malpractices and also facilitate increased buyer-developer trust.The overall process of e-Registration is simple and user-friendly. It allows the data to be entered into the Government's system and upon buyer's confirmation of all flat details, the registration officer sends it to the Sub-Registrar's office in Pune for approval. Once approved, the officer prints the document with eSBTR and seal of the Sub-Registrar and hands it over to the buyer who can conclude the process by handing over this document to complete the home loan process.Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 10 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Upper Juhu, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time with each other.To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com