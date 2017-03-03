News By Tag
BGU MBA Students Enjoys the Best Infrastructure in Odisha & BBSR
The Birla Global University, based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, comes with the best infrastructure, resources and amenities for students.
The entire campus is spread across a vast area of 30 acres, and comprises of 9 blocks of buildings. There are classrooms of international standard that are well equipped with the best multimedia facilities. There is health centre, play fields, gymnasium, residential accommodation, offices, Multi Media studio and more.
The institution has state-of-the-
The full residential campus of the Birla Global University comes with distance-learning courses for students who cannot visit the campus due to distance issues. The college has many online courses that students can enroll in. There is English Language Lab, which can help improve Communication skills and Personality in Writing, Reading, Speaking and Listening, in association with iLiqvid and EnglishEdge. The institute conducts Business English Certification (BEC) exams with Cambridge English.
The prime Administrative Block has two Academic buildings on either side. Each building comes with yellow stone cladding walls, which are drawn from the old Odiyan Architectural style and look elegant in appearance. The college comprises of modern resources that are aimed at helping students.
Situated in lush green natural surroundings, the academic institution lets students complete their educational journey in a relaxed, calm ambience. Over 50% of the entire area in the campus is kept green with the present learning philosophy in nature. The buildings are located in a landscaped, lush-green garden, which are designed to ensure high standards in every respect.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University stands at Bhubaneswar, Orissa, and provides business professionals with industry standard training and academics with an eye on the future. The college comes with esteemed faculty members who are in top management posts in major companies.
For further information and enquiries, visit http://bgu.ac.in/
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002
Contact
Birla Global University
***@gmail.com
