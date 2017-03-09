Holi 2017 Special Festival online Discount Coupon from KHAOCHATPATA.COM

Khaochatpata.com, the online Namkeen and Sweet Store has come up with special Holi discount Coupons for their elite customers.

Holi Dicount-Thandai-Namkeen-Sweets Online

-- Holi is the festival of colors and joy, which brings cheer and happiness all around, and celebration of holi is incomplete without THANDAI, Sweets and Chatpata Namkeen. Thus, Khaochatpata.com to enhance the festive, announces the special Holi Offer on Thandai, Namkeen and Chatpata Papads.The Managing director of Khaochatpata.com, Akhilesh Maheshwari States the following discount offers on their online Namkeen and sweet Website www.khaochatpata.comGet 10% off on Aakash Ujjaini Sev. Buy Ujjani Sev online from Khaochatpata.com and avail 10% discount. Aakash Namkeen, a well known and Famous brand all over India is an established and premium brand of Namkeen from Indore. Buy Now Online with Khaochatpata.com and grab the offer soon, just for limited period till 15th Marchhttp://www.khaochatpata.com/ujjaini-sev-350-gms.htmlGet 10% off on Aakash Ratlami Sev. Buy Ratlami Sev online from Khaochatpata.com and avail 10% discount. Aakash Namkeen, a well-known and Famous brand all over India is an established and premium brand of Namkeen from Indore. Buy Now Online with Khaochatpata.com and grab the offer soon, just for limited period till 15th MarchGet 10% off on Aakash Laung Sev. Buy Laung Sev online from Khaochatpata.com and avail 10% discount. Aakash Namkeen, a well known and Famous brand all over India is an established and premium brand of Namkeen from Indore. Buy Now Online with Khaochatpata.com and grab the offer soon, just for limited period till 15th Marchwww.khaochatpata.com/laung-sev-350-gms.htmlGet 50% Cashback on Kesariya Thandai by Shree Guruji with ChatpataCash. Beat this summer with Premium Thandai available on Khaochatpata.com. Buy Thandai online on Khaochatpata to enjoy the best taste with the best offer. Just Valid till 15th March. Click to know MoreGet 50% Cashback on Kesariya Thandai Masala by Laddhaji with ChatpataCash. Beat this summer with Premium Thandai Masala availabe on Khaochatpata.com. Buy Thandai online on Khaochatpata to enjoy the best taste with best offer. Just Valid till 15th March. Click to know Morehttp://www.khaochatpata.com/kesariya-dryfruit-thandai-masala-250-gms.htmlGet 50% Cashback on Agrawal 420 PAPAD with Chatpatacash. No Minimum Purchase or Coupon Code Required, Products are Already Discounted. Offer Valid till 15 Marchhttp://www.khaochatpata.com/papadKhaoChatpata has been launched by Conedify Technologies, Indore based website Designing n Development company delivering its best service since 2000.