 
News By Tag
* Holi Discount
* Discount Coupons
* Namkeen Thandai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Holi 2017 Special Festival online Discount Coupon from KHAOCHATPATA.COM

Khaochatpata.com, the online Namkeen and Sweet Store has come up with special Holi discount Coupons for their elite customers.
 
 
Holi Dicount-Thandai-Namkeen-Sweets Online
Holi Dicount-Thandai-Namkeen-Sweets Online
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Holi Discount
Discount Coupons
Namkeen Thandai

Industry:
Food

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

Subject:
Deals

INDORE, India - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Holi is the festival of colors and joy, which brings cheer and happiness all around, and celebration of holi is incomplete without THANDAI, Sweets and Chatpata Namkeen. Thus, Khaochatpata.com to enhance the festive, announces the special Holi Offer on Thandai, Namkeen and Chatpata Papads.

The Managing director of Khaochatpata.com, Akhilesh Maheshwari States the following discount offers on their online Namkeen and sweet Website www.khaochatpata.com

1... Namkeen Discount Coupon Flat 10% Off on Aakash Ujjaini Sev

Get 10% off on Aakash Ujjaini Sev. Buy Ujjani Sev online from Khaochatpata.com and avail 10% discount. Aakash Namkeen, a well known and Famous brand all over India is an established and premium brand of Namkeen from Indore. Buy Now Online with Khaochatpata.com and grab the offer soon, just for limited period till 15th March

http://www.khaochatpata.com/ujjaini-sev-350-gms.html

2...Namkeen Discount Coupon Flat 10% Off on Aakash Ratlami Sev

Get 10% off on Aakash Ratlami Sev. Buy Ratlami Sev online from Khaochatpata.com and avail 10% discount. Aakash Namkeen, a well-known and Famous brand all over India is an established and premium brand of Namkeen from Indore. Buy Now Online with Khaochatpata.com and grab the offer soon, just for limited period till 15th March

http://www.khaochatpata.com/ratlami-sev-350-gms.html

3...Namkeen Discount Coupon Flat 10% Off on Aakash Laung Sev

Get 10% off on Aakash Laung Sev. Buy Laung Sev online from Khaochatpata.com and avail 10% discount. Aakash Namkeen, a well known and Famous brand all over India is an established and premium brand of Namkeen from Indore. Buy Now Online with Khaochatpata.com and grab the offer soon, just for limited period till 15th March

www.khaochatpata.com/laung-sev-350-gms.html

4...Holi Discount Coupon 50% Cashback on Kesariya Thandai

Get 50% Cashback on Kesariya Thandai by Shree Guruji with ChatpataCash. Beat this summer with Premium Thandai available on Khaochatpata.com. Buy Thandai online on Khaochatpata to enjoy the best taste with the best offer. Just Valid till 15th March. Click to know More

http://www.khaochatpata.com/kesariya-thandai.html

5...Holi Discount Coupon 50% Cashback on Kesariya Thandai Masala

Get 50% Cashback on Kesariya Thandai Masala by Laddhaji with ChatpataCash. Beat this summer with Premium Thandai Masala availabe on Khaochatpata.com. Buy Thandai online on Khaochatpata to enjoy the best taste with best offer. Just Valid till 15th March. Click to know More

http://www.khaochatpata.com/kesariya-dryfruit-thandai-masala-250-gms.html

6...Holi Discount Coupon 50% Cashback On PAPAD

Get 50% Cashback on Agrawal 420 PAPAD with Chatpatacash. No Minimum Purchase or Coupon Code Required, Products are Already Discounted. Offer Valid till 15 March

http://www.khaochatpata.com/papad

Visit: http://khaochatpata.com

Call, Whatsapp on +91-7024158888.

About KhaoChatpata.Com
KhaoChatpata has been launched by Conedify Technologies, Indore based website Designing n Development company delivering its best service since 2000.

Contact
Akhilesh Maheshwari
***@khaochatpata.com
End
Source:KhaoChatPata
Email:***@khaochatpata.com Email Verified
Tags:Holi Discount, Discount Coupons, Namkeen Thandai
Industry:Food
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2017
khaochatpata.Com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share