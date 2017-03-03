Latest And Modern Facilities Holding Commercial Space For Your Trade

They gaur city wholesale bazaar providing the luxurious lifestyle like most reputed brands of cafes, brands, restaurants and much more.

Contact

09582279644

***@glorice.com 09582279644

End

-- Currently the groups of gaursons have opened the gaur wholesale bazaar in near kisan chowk in the city of greater Noida extension. It has been designed on the second floor of gaur city centre. They gaur city wholesale bazaar providing the luxurious lifestyle like most reputed brands of cafes, brands, restaurants and much more. Now you can book your dreaming commercial space of gaur city wholesale bazaar retail shops on a very reasonable and attractive price of cost starting from the amount of 19.50 lakhs onwards. The gaur city wholesale bazaar is a part of the gaur city centre commercial property in the greater Noida west.It is containing the features and facilities as per the commerce standards and requirements such as retail shops, food court, parking facility, high speed elevator, twenty four hours of security system, 24/7 water supply, 24/7 power supply, well connected with the Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and guargon, three side open road residential hub facing on 130mtr main road and also the foot step distance from the proposed metro station in the greater Noida. Moreover the commercial and residential facilities or recreational facilities are of very high standard and luxuries.In term of visibility and footfall Wholesale bazaar is superbly located shops for wholesalers. Nearby area are also having multiple commercial properties like Gaur City Mall which would make this area the most sought after location for commercial needs. Around more than 2 lakhs families are going to live in greater Noida west which would be its customers. It is the best and perfect place for develop your business standard for the reason is that is the Noida is the urbanized and familiar city in India.