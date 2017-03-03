 
SemSem International Offers Deals on Yacht Cleaning and Polishing

SemSem International is offering great deals for yacht owners on its cleaning and polishing service.
 
 
DUBAI MARINA, UAE - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SemSem International, one of the leading yacht maintenance service providers in Dubai, is currently offering great deals on its services to take their customers' boat ownership to new heights. The company offers its yacht polishing service for 30% off while customers can get 25% discount on yacht cleaning.

With the use of special grade and high quality products, polishing restores the luster and shine on the yacht's surface, including the handrails and hull superstructure. Meanwhile, interior and exterior cleaning gives the boat the luxury look and feel it deserves. This service covers washdowns, interior cleaning including carpet and upholstery cleaning, detailing, and hull cleaning.

The company's promotion is in line with the recently concluded Dubai International Boat Show, which serves as a platform where boating industry professionals showcase the latest advancements and trends in the sector, including the latest yacht models, marine technologies and more.

In its target to provide yacht owners with a sense of pride in showcasing their luxury yachts to aficionados and visitors, SemSem launched the offer this time of the year. However, the company promises customers to expect more from them as they believe that maintenance must be done in a regular basis to preserve the yacht's value and help it stand the test of time.

To avail SemSem's discounts on yacht polishing and cleaning, interested customers are advised to visit our website. The company takes pride in its experience, team of professionals, and state-of-the-art tools and equipment.

###

SemSem International is one of Dubai's leading 5-star yacht service providers which offers a complete line of maintenance services to keep the boat in perfect condition all season long. These include yacht cleaning in Dubai, yacht maintenance in Dubai, mechanical, electrical, interior designing, and teak wood repair to name a few. To know more about the services they offer as well as their latest deals and promotions, visit their website at http://semseminternational.com/ or call 04 321 0121.

What are you waiting for? Book your yacht for a service today and maintain its beauty all season long!

Contact
Mr. Khalid
971 4 321 0121
info@semseminternational.com
Source:
Email:***@semseminternational.com
Tags:Yacht Cleaning Dubai, Boat Maintenance, Yacht Service
Industry:Shipping
Location:Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Deals
