Panash India Fulfills All Your Indian Clothing Needs, Even Abroad

Enjoy Indian fashion abroad with most appealing Indian dresses online collection at Panash India!
 
 
Tags:
JAIPUR, India - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Panash India, the leading online women store, reveals the most beautiful range in Indian ethnic wear. With a penchant for revolutionizing the Indian fashion, the store serves strikingly enthralling Indian dresses available to customers living in India and abroad. The store has always hit headlines with its glamorous and captivating collection of all sorts of Indian dresses.

Various Categories of Indian Ethnic Wear: Panash India has a brilliant assortment of all types of Indian dresses. Be it the Indian wedding sarees, salwar kameez, Indian lehenga, wedding lehenga and various Indian wedding dresses, the store fulfills all your Indian clothing needs! Even while staying abroad, you can explore an array of excellent designs and quality in Indian fashion world. Known for its authenticity, uniqueness in designs and up-to-the-mark services, Panash India delivers irresistible Indian attires at irresistible price!

"We believe in delivering the best of Indian apparels that are full of supreme comfort, striking patterns and unparalleled finesse", stated Mr. Ashish Jain, Owner of Panash India. He further added, "We follow the rule of what you see is what you get and never compromise with the quality of our products."
Apart from the rich collection of Indian wedding apparels and other clothing, Panash India comes with an advantage of easy-to-explore site. High resolution images, superb and in-depth description of dresses, wide variety and tremendous designs, the online store gives you the option of choosing your expected dress. Morever, this popular  online store delivers products in India and abroad in the promised date and time.

Contact Information:
Attain more information about Panash India,
contact Panash India at;
Official Website: http://www.panashindia.com
Email:info.panashindia@gmail.com
Contact Number: +91-80813 21321

Media Contact
Ashish Jain
9351301008
***@panashindia.com
Email:***@panashindia.com
