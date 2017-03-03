News By Tag
World Kidney Day 2017: Creating Awareness about Kidney Diseases
World Kidney Day is a global campaign that aims at increasing awareness about kidney health and chronic kidney diseases. Learn more about kidney diseases & their treatments with Travcure.
Getting kidney disease means one or both the kidneys have been damaged and are unable to filter blood and remove excess fluids from the body. Kidney damage can also cause waste material to build up in the body. It can also cause other problems which has an adverse impact on overall health and well-being of individuals. For many people, kidney damage happens gradually over the course of time, mostly due to ailments like diabetes or high blood pressure. This is called chronic kidney disease. When people experience a sudden change in kidney function because of illness, or injury, or have taken over the counter pills, pain killers, it is known as acute kidney injury. This can occur in a person with normal kidneys or in someone who is already suffering from kidney problems.
The main risk factors for developing kidney disease are diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) disease, and family history of kidney failure. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease. These health conditions are harmful and are capable of slowly damaging the kidneys over many years. Obesity is another potent risk factor for the occurrence of kidney disease. It increases the risk of developing major risk factors of chronic kidney disease, like diabetes and high blood pressure.
Treatment of the underlying cause of kidney failure might result in normal kidney functioning. Lifelong efforts to control blood pressure and diabetes may be the best way to prevent chronic kidney disease, eventually leading to kidney failure. Age is also a major risk factor. As we age, kidney function gradually decreases. If the kidneys fail completely, the only kidney disease treatments available may be dialysis, organ transplant or in case of complete kidney damage, kidney transplant.
World Kidney Day is being observed on 9th March 2017. This campaign is aimed towards creating kidney disease awareness, educating people about the harmful effects of obesity, advocating healthy lifestyle and health policy measures that promote preventive behaviors and encourage people to take better care of their health. Obesity and chronic kidney disease, is largely preventable. Education and awareness of the risks of obesity and a healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition and exercise, significantly help in prevention of obesity and kidney disease.
Kidney disease treatment in India is cost- effective and affordable. Medical tourists across the globe choose India for undergoing kidney disease treatment and various other medical treatments. Medical tourism companies such as Travcure have strong connections with accredited healthcare hospitals in India which offer customized and highly personalized health care facilities. This makes Travcure a more feasible and lucrative option & is highly effective for many people seeking inexpensive medical care.
