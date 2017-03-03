World Kidney Day 2017: Creating Awareness about Kidney Diseases

World Kidney Day is a global campaign that aims at increasing awareness about kidney health and chronic kidney diseases. Learn more about kidney diseases & their treatments with Travcure.

World Kidney Day 2017

-- Kidneys are primarily responsible for filtering excessive fluids and flush out waste material present in blood and assist in producing urine. Kidneys are also instrumental in controlling and regulating high blood pressure which enables the body to remain strong, fit and healthy. They are also responsible for regulating and maintaining normal blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and red blood cell production in the body. Kidneys also perform regulation of the body's salt, potassium and acid content. They are also involved in producing hormones which affect normal and smooth functioning of other organs. For instance, a hormone produced by kidneys stimulates red blood cell production. Other hormones produced by the kidneys help regulate blood pressure and control calcium metabolism.Getting kidney disease means one or both the kidneys have been damaged and are unable to filter blood and remove excess fluids from the body. Kidney damage can also cause waste material to build up in the body. It can also cause other problems which has an adverse impact on overall health and well-being of individuals. For many people, kidney damage happens gradually over the course of time, mostly due to ailments like diabetes or high blood pressure. This is called. When people experience a sudden change in kidney function because of illness, or injury, or have taken over the counter pills, pain killers, it is known as. This can occur in a person with normal kidneys or in someone who is already suffering from kidney problems.The main risk factors for developing kidney disease are diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) disease, and family history of kidney failure. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease. These health conditions are harmful and are capable of slowly damaging the kidneys over many years. Obesity is another potent risk factor for the occurrence of kidney disease. It increases the risk of developing major risk factors of chronic kidney disease, like diabetes and high blood pressure.Treatment of the underlying cause of kidney failure might result in normal kidney functioning. Lifelong efforts to control blood pressure and diabetes may be the best way to prevent chronic kidney disease, eventually leading to kidney failure. Age is also a major risk factor. As we age, kidney function gradually decreases. If the kidneys fail completely, the onlyavailable may be, organ transplant or in case of complete kidney damage,is being observed on. This campaign is aimed towards creating kidney disease awareness, educating people about the harmful effects of obesity, advocating healthy lifestyle and health policy measures that promote preventive behaviors and encourage people to take better care of their health. Obesity and chronic kidney disease, is largely preventable. Education and awareness of the risks of obesity and a healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition and exercise, significantly help in prevention of obesity and kidney disease.is cost- effective and affordable. Medical tourists across the globe choose India for undergoing kidney disease treatment and various other medical treatments. Medical tourism companies such ashave strong connections with accredited healthcare hospitals in India which offer customized and highly personalized health care facilities. This makes Travcure a more feasible and lucrative option & is highly effective for many people seeking inexpensive medical care.