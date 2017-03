Black Marble Tumbled Mosaic In All Kinds Of Surfaces

Media Contact

-- Black marble tumbled mosaic has the quality that is decisive to be chosen by people who want a durable material in inner and outer spaces for all kinds of buildings like public buildings, hotel, malls, houses and bussiness offices.mosaic is not useful in great outer surfaces, but also in every dimension of inner surfaces. You can make the black marble tumbled mosaic countertop with the geometry you want, since this material is worked to give the geometric shape that the available space allows you and it is installed by Eymer totally to fit the measure of that space. The tumbling process of black marble helps to make sharp edges in a more semicircular form.Wet surfaces usually develop a patina over time in long usage. It is extraordinary that black marble tumbled mosaic surfaces are naturally prevented from getting patina in time. Moreover, its natural color and the original soft surface is protected with a very nice texture.Another advantage of theis its color that hides possible imperfections of stone polish. The black color of marble shines in a spectacular way and will disguise any possible damage that existed.If you check Eymer's (Official website: http://www.eymernaturalstone.com/ en/ ) successful references in our website, you can see that the set of all kind of black marble materials adapt to any kind of decorative style, forming a good combination. One of our best implementation of black marble products is the siding of Turkcell Company in İstiklal Street in İstanbul.Depending on the design of your furniture, you can choose either black marble tumbled, honed or mosaic products. Regardless of your black marble choice, your surfaces will end up with a polished and bright texture.