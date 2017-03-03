News By Tag
Global Radiation Therapy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The global radiotherapy market is segmented into three main categories; External beam therapy, internal beam therapy and others.
Developments in the field of radiotherapy such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) and tomotherapy have provided the means to deliver highly conformal treatments offering the promise of improved sparing of normal tissue and escalation of tumor dose. For these techniques to achieve their full potential there is an increasing need for anatomical and functional imaging to be used at the planning stage, and ideally as a verification tool throughout radiotherapy to localise disease with a high level of accuracy.
The exquisite soft-tissue contrast of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has meant that the technique is having an increasing role in contouring the gross tumor volume and organs at risk in radiation therapy treatment planning systems. MRI-planning scans from diagnostic MRI scanners are currently incorporated into the planning process by being registered to CT data. The soft-tissue data from the MRI provides target outline guidance and the CT provides a solid geometric and electron density map for accurate dose calculation on the TPS computer. There is increasing interest in MRI machine placement in radiotherapy clinics as an adjunct to CT simulators. There is also research into the future application of MR-simulators independent of CT and as in-room image-guidance devices.
The report "Global Radiation Therapy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North American, European, Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Ion Beam Applications, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB and Accuray Inc, are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global radiation therapy market along with the study of the regional markets.
List of Charts
Types of Radiation Therapy
Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Radiation Therapy Market by Region (2016)
Global Radiation Therapy Market by Segments (2016)
Global External Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global External Beam Therapy Market by Devices (2016)
Global LINAC Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global LINAC Market Growth Potential (2016-2035)
Global Proton Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Proton Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Therapy Centers (2016-2021)
Global Proton Beam Therapy New Patients Volume (2012-2016)
Global Proton Beam Therapy New Patients Volume Forecast (2017-2021)
Global Compact Advanced Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Compact Advanced Therapy Market by Installed Base (2012-2016)
Global Compact Advanced Therapy Market Forecast by Installed Base (2017-2021)
Global Internal Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America External Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America External Beam Therapy Market by Devices (2016)
North America LINAC Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Proton Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Compact Advanced Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe External Beam Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Compact Advanced Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia-Pacific Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Latin America Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global New Cancer Patients (2012-2016)
Availability of Radiotherapy Systems in China and Japan (2016)
Global Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global GDP Per Capita (2012-2016)
Population above 65 Years of Age (2012-2016)
Global LINAC Installed Base by Company Share (2016)
Global Market Share of New LINAC Orders (2016)
Global Market Share of New LINAC Sockets (2016)
Global Proton Beam Therapy Devices Installed Base by Company Share (2016)
The US Proton Beam Therapy Devices Installed Base by Company Share (2016)
Europe Market Share of LINAC Order Bookings (2016)
Europe Proton Beam Therapy Devices Installed Base by Company Share (2016)
Asia-Pacific LINAC Order Bookings by Company Share (2016)
China LINAC Order Bookings by Company Share (2016)
Japan Proton Beam Therapy Devices Installed Base by Company Share (2016)
IBA's Revenues Share by Segment (2015)
IBA's Revenue and Net Income (2011-2015)
Varian Medical System, Inc. Revenues Share by Product Segments (2016)*
Varian Medical System, Inc. Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)*
Varian Medical System, Inc. R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)*
Elekta AB Revenues Share by Geographical Segments (2016)*
Elekta AB Net Sales and Net Profit (2012-2016)*
Accuray Inc. Revenues Share by Geographical Segments (2016)*
Accuray Inc. Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)*
Accuray Inc. R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)*
List of Tables
Global Proton Beam Therapy Target Patient Population by Cancer Type (2030)
Harsh Side-Effects of Radiation Therapy
Price Comparison by Top Players (2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
