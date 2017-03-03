News By Tag
Centrify Expands Mobile Security Offerings in the Middle East
Extends commitment to securing apps and endpoints with deeper support for Windows endpoints and streamlined App configuration with AppConfig.org
Age of Access
In today's age of access, enabling user choice, while maintaining a highly secure environment is critical. The new Windows management features let IT organizations manage Windows endpoints from the cloud — including blocking app access from unmanaged devices — and further extends Centrify's Zero Sign-On capabilities to Windows, so once users are securely authenticated the first time, they never have to type in their ID again when launching an app.
More Mobile Endpoints
This new feature builds on and extends Centrify's existing industry-leading identity support for Mac, iOS. Linux and Android endpoints, as well as its Multi-Factor authentication (MFA) (https://www.centrify.com/
Furthering its commitment to securing access to the boundaryless hybrid enterprise, Centrify has also joined AppConfig, a collection of industry leading enterprise mobility management solution providers and app developers that have come together to make it easier for developers and customers to drive mobility in business. The community's mission is to streamline the adoption and deployment of mobile enterprise applications by providing a standard approach to app configuration and management, building upon the extensive app security and configuration frameworks available in the OS.
"The world of security needs to move away from a legacy static perimeter-based approach to addressing the need to protect millions of scattered connections in an increasingly boundaryless hybrid enterprise. Centrify's goal is to stop breaches through the power of identity services, and by tightly integrating mobile and identity policy into a single solution, we are creating a more robust way to ensure that only the right people have access to the right apps and data from managed devices," said Kamel Heus, regional manager – MEA, Centrify.
More devices protected, better security
Centrify Identity Service enables organizations to get more value from their investment by allowing greater endpoint choice, without compromising security. Not only can Centrify provision new user accounts into cloud and mobile apps, it can also push those apps to the users' BYOD or corporate-owned devices, as well as push the initial configuration to speed day-one productivity across any and all endpoints. This means organizations can increase productivity and eliminate helpdesk calls by accelerating onboarding for users with day-one provisioning of both endpoints and apps. And they save money by securing applications—
