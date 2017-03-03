 
Industry News





Centrify Expands Mobile Security Offerings in the Middle East

Extends commitment to securing apps and endpoints with deeper support for Windows endpoints and streamlined App configuration with AppConfig.org
 
 
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Centrify, the leader in securing hybrid enterprises through the power of identity services, announced today that it has expanded support for Windows endpoints — including laptops, desktops and mobile devices ― and joined AppConfig.org to streamline app and device provisioning, extend IT security policy and provide end-users with more device choices. These enhancements to Centrify's mobile-centric identity management solutions will let organizations in the Middle East further realize seamless, context-aware policy across all the applications, endpoints and devices their users prefer — all from a single integrated solution.

Age of Access

In today's age of access, enabling user choice, while maintaining a highly secure environment is critical. The new Windows management features let IT organizations manage Windows endpoints from the cloud — including blocking app access from unmanaged devices — and further extends Centrify's Zero Sign-On capabilities to Windows, so once users are securely authenticated the first time, they never have to type in their ID again when launching an app.

More Mobile Endpoints

This new feature builds on and extends Centrify's existing industry-leading identity support for Mac, iOS. Linux and Android endpoints, as well as its Multi-Factor authentication (MFA) (https://www.centrify.com/solutions/why-multi-factor-authe...) support for Linux and Windows login and privilege elevation.  Combined with Centrify's released Analytics Service (https://www.centrify.com/solutions/why-risk-based-access/) that uses machine learning to assess risk based on user behavior patterns, organizations get needed help in stopping anomalous access requests across apps, sites, and resources.

Furthering its commitment to securing access to the boundaryless hybrid enterprise, Centrify has also joined AppConfig, a collection of industry leading enterprise mobility management solution providers and app developers that have come together to make it easier for developers and customers to drive mobility in business. The community's mission is to streamline the adoption and deployment of mobile enterprise applications by providing a standard approach to app configuration and management, building upon the extensive app security and configuration frameworks available in the OS.

"The world of security needs to move away from a legacy static perimeter-based approach to addressing the need to protect millions of scattered connections in an increasingly boundaryless hybrid enterprise. Centrify's goal is to stop breaches through the power of identity services, and by tightly integrating mobile and identity policy into a single solution, we are creating a more robust way to ensure that only the right people have access to the right apps and data from managed devices," said Kamel Heus, regional manager – MEA, Centrify.

More devices protected, better security

Centrify Identity Service enables organizations to get more value from their investment by allowing greater endpoint choice, without compromising security. Not only can Centrify provision new user accounts into cloud and mobile apps, it can also push those apps to the users' BYOD or corporate-owned devices, as well as push the initial configuration to speed day-one productivity across any and all endpoints. This means organizations can increase productivity and eliminate helpdesk calls by accelerating onboarding for users with day-one provisioning of both endpoints and apps. And they save money by securing applications—and the endpoints used to access those apps—from a single context-aware solution.   Finally, Centrify leverages endpoints such as Windows as the means to facilitate MFA to enable stronger authentication and lessen organization's dependency on security via passwords.

