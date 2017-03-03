News By Tag
Danny Withers Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Danny Withers Joins His Wife, Marie Avery-Withers, In the University Park, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
Withers is originally from Suffern, New York, and has lived in Florida for almost 20 years. He previously worked in the golf industry and has been a Class "A" PGA professional. He was licensed as a Florida Realtor in 1998 and formerly worked in the Clearwater Beach area.
"RE/MAX is the elite in real estate, with the right tools, services and support," said Withers, who brings a strong background in sales. He enjoys running, golf and tennis.
The University Park office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 8027 Cooper Creek, Suite 105, University Park, Florida 34201. Withers can be reached at (941) 243-7752 or Danny@AveryRealtyTeam.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
