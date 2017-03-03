 
News By Tag
* Steam Boiler
* Steam Boiler manufacturer
* Steam Boiilers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Steam Boiler Manufacturer in Delhi

Thermodyne Engineering Systems, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with enhancing Energy Efficiency, is a trusted name in Indian Boiler Industry.
 
 
thermodyne company
thermodyne company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Steam Boiler
* Steam Boiler manufacturer
* Steam Boiilers

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Services

GHAZIABAD, India - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Thermodyne Engineering Systems, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company is one of the leading steam boiler manufacturers company in India. They provide high quality steam boilers, burners. They manufacture fuel fired boilers, Electrode type boilers, Industrial Boilers, Thermic Fluid Heaters, Coil Type Boilers, Hot Water Generators etc.  Company has 17 yrs of experience with 1000+ happy customers, and many more are adding every day.

In today's competitive markets, industries need to contain their energy costs. We can help by providing high efficiency boilers, Energy consultancy and customized heating solutions. Through innovation and commitment to customer service, THERMODYNE has been consistently striving to extend the Thermal Efficiency Levels, Waste Heat Recovery, Condensate Heat Recovery and Fuel conversions savings potential at customer's end through our expertise in the field of Thermal Energy, We have earned our client's trust and are therefore extremely proud of what we have achieved, even more excited about our outlook for an equally promising future.

Thermodyne boilers can help you by saving upto 30% of the fuel cost by providing high efficiency boilers, Energy consultancy and customized heating solutions. Fuel saving are not only important for margins, but also for environment. Industry can count on Thermodyne because we believe in Enhancing Energy Efficiency.

Thermodyne Engineering Systems manufactures various quality products

Savemax-Oil/Gas Fired Boilers, Intech-Three Pass Internal Furnace Packaged Type Boilers, Combitherm-Three Pass Smoke Cum Water Tube Type Boiler, Combitherm ultra boilers, Electra-Electrode type Boilers, Revosteam-Water Tube Coil Type Boiler, Instatherm-Hot Water Generator, Wastetherm-Waste Heat Recovery Boiler, High Pressure Boilers (Powertherm), Thermair- Hot Air Generators, Thermic Fluid Heater – Fluidtherm

For getting hot water instantly and saving more than 50% over electrical geysers buy Thermodyne's INSTATHERM. Instatherm models for larger capacities and solid/ electric options can also be offered on request. For reducing your fuel cost go for Instatherm. Contact Thermodyne Engineering Systems for getting solution of all your hot water requirements.

Reduce your energy consumption by choosing most energy efficient boilers from THERMODYNE ENGINEERING SYSTEMS, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company & save money on your fuel bills. For any requirements of boilers visit our website - http://www.thermodyneboilers.com/ or call us at : +91-9891042944 / +91-9990212122

Contact
Thermodyne Engineering Systems
***@thermodyne.co.in
End
Source:
Email:***@thermodyne.co.in Email Verified
Tags:Steam Boiler, Steam Boiler manufacturer, Steam Boiilers
Industry:Industrial
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thermodyne Engineering Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share