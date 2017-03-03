News By Tag
Korenix Launches Industrial Ethernet Switch JetNet5020G for Harsh Environment Applications
Korenix Industrial Ethernet Switch JetNet5020G is considered a best fit for harsh operating environments, for example, Track Side Signaling Control, Road Side Control Cabinet for Intelligent Traffic Control System, Factory Automation, etc.
Multiple Super Ring (MSR)
With Korenix Multiple Super Ring, a node can be configured to multiple rings with failover time less than 20ms, and zero restoration time. It is a seamless network redundant technology which includes various technologies, for example, Rapid Super Ring, Rapid Dual Homing, MultiRing and TrunkRing, for different network redundant topologies. These technologies highly strengthen the network redundancy and further provide more stableness on transmission.
Advanced Network Security
Korenix JetNet5020G supports network security functions to prevent the IT system and data from getting threats from Cyber network (Internet). The security function includes Port Security, 802.1x, IP Security, HTTPS, SSH, etc.
Harsh Industrial Environment
Korenix JetNet5020G is designed with IP-30 grade metal housing. Integrated with rigid aluminum heat-sink enabled the Switch system to survive under extreme environment temperature from -40℃ to 75℃.
Korenix JetNet5020G features:
*16 10/100Base-TX, 4 Gigabit RJ-45/SFP combo ports
*100Mbps, 1000Mbps Optical Fiber Connection
*11.2Gbps Non-Blocking, High-speed Network Switching Fabric
*1.5Mbytes shared memory for packet buffering
*9Kbytes Jumbo Frame for large data transmission
*Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility – Korenix View, Korenix NMS
*Layer 2 Network Performance – IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Traffic Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, Forwarding Rate Control
*Layer 2 plus Packet Filtering – MAC based, SA/DA of TCP/UDP, ICMP
*Real Hardware Watchdog compliant with Railway / Heavy Industrial application
*Multiple Event Dry Relay Output, Semi Digital Input
*High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity
*Compliance with Heavy Industrial EMC, Track Side EMC
To learn more about Korenix JetNet5020G, press here (http://www.korenix.com/
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
