Blood Bank Management System developed by CustomSoft helps in managing various blood bank operations effectively. This system consists of a central repository containing various blood deposits available along with associated details. These details include blood type, storage area and date of storage. These details help in maintaining and monitoring the blood deposits. Customized Blood Bank Management System is an online system that allows checking whether required blood deposits of a particular group are available in the blood bank. CustomSoft also provided features such as patient name and contacts, blood booking and even need for certain blood group is posted on the website to find available donors for a blood emergency.

Features:
· Registration and Login
· Patient Name and Contact Details
· Donors Name and Contact Details
· Blood Type
· Storage Area
· Date of Storage