 
News By Tag
* Mahindra Scorpio Parts
* Mahindra Bolero Parts
* Mahindra Spare Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amalfi
  Ames
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

BP Auto Spares India Reveals On What Makes the Mahindra Bolero so Special

The Mahindra Bolero is a stylish utility vehicle that is not only fuel efficient but also spacious and perfect for an entire family. BP Auto Spares India speaks about what makes this car so special.
 
 
A comprehensive range of Spares for Mahindra Vehicles
A comprehensive range of Spares for Mahindra Vehicles
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mahindra Scorpio Parts
Mahindra Bolero Parts
Mahindra Spare Parts

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Amalfi - Ames - Italy

Subject:
Companies

AMALFI, Italy - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Mahindra Bolero has been among the highest selling utility vehicles in the country. This sturdy and durable SUV amazes and inspires with its on-road performance. The Partner of BP Auto Spares India, a reputed dealer of Mahindra spare parts, says, "The car has sold steadily over the years because of its amazing look and even better performance, which has been loved and admired by the users of utility vehicles. Since its launch, the company has been selling approximately 5000 units, month on month."

Speaking on the aesthetics of the car, he says, "The 2016 model has a sleek look along with a change in the 2.5 liter petrol tanker. The front has a sophisticated looking grille, stylish door handles, and firm bumpers, which improve the fascia of the vehicle. The rear-end lights are curved with clear lens. The headlamps are also stylish and give the vehicle a classy appeal, which make it stand out amongst other SUVs."

Commenting on the interiors, he says, "The new Mahindra has spacious interiors and seats around seven to eight people, which is one of the prime reasons why families are always willing to invest in this utility vehicle. The interiors of the dashboard have been made driver-friendly with the multi-functional display reading out the important information to the driver. The ample legroom makes the seating arrangement comfortable, even during long journeys on rough terrains. The extended wheelbase also turns out to be a boon on such long drives."

Speaking about the engine & performance, he says, "The car comes outfitted with a 2.5 liter turbo charged diesel engine having common rail diesel injection system. With five speed manual transmissions, the SUV generates 180Nm torque and 63bhp power. The DI and SLX models have a four-wheel drive option, while the D70 version pumps out a power of 70bhp. The ZLX and SLX variants come with the Power Plus badge. When on the road, it sits about 180 metres from the ground."

He continues, "The LX 4WD BS III model is only for government use while the rest are for regular users. The car is available in multiple colors, such as Rocky Beige, Java Brown, Toreador Red, Java Brown, Mist Silver, Diamond White, and Fiery Black. With 19 variants, diesel fuel option, one transmission, and two kinds of engines, the Mahindra Bolero is extremely fuel efficient and an energy saving utility vehicle. If anyone wants to purchase spares of this SUV or Mahindra Scorpio parts, they may get in touch with us."

For more details visit: https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/mahindra-spare-parts/

Contact
4984-4985, Roshanara Road
Delhi – 110007, INDIA
+91 11 23824308, + 91 - 9971119928
***@bpimpex.in
End
Source:
Email:***@bpimpex.in
Tags:Mahindra Scorpio Parts, Mahindra Bolero Parts, Mahindra Spare Parts
Industry:Automotive
Location:Amalfi - Ames - Italy
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BP Auto Spares India PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share