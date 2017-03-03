News By Tag
BP Auto Spares India Reveals On What Makes the Mahindra Bolero so Special
The Mahindra Bolero is a stylish utility vehicle that is not only fuel efficient but also spacious and perfect for an entire family. BP Auto Spares India speaks about what makes this car so special.
Speaking on the aesthetics of the car, he says, "The 2016 model has a sleek look along with a change in the 2.5 liter petrol tanker. The front has a sophisticated looking grille, stylish door handles, and firm bumpers, which improve the fascia of the vehicle. The rear-end lights are curved with clear lens. The headlamps are also stylish and give the vehicle a classy appeal, which make it stand out amongst other SUVs."
Commenting on the interiors, he says, "The new Mahindra has spacious interiors and seats around seven to eight people, which is one of the prime reasons why families are always willing to invest in this utility vehicle. The interiors of the dashboard have been made driver-friendly with the multi-functional display reading out the important information to the driver. The ample legroom makes the seating arrangement comfortable, even during long journeys on rough terrains. The extended wheelbase also turns out to be a boon on such long drives."
Speaking about the engine & performance, he says, "The car comes outfitted with a 2.5 liter turbo charged diesel engine having common rail diesel injection system. With five speed manual transmissions, the SUV generates 180Nm torque and 63bhp power. The DI and SLX models have a four-wheel drive option, while the D70 version pumps out a power of 70bhp. The ZLX and SLX variants come with the Power Plus badge. When on the road, it sits about 180 metres from the ground."
He continues, "The LX 4WD BS III model is only for government use while the rest are for regular users. The car is available in multiple colors, such as Rocky Beige, Java Brown, Toreador Red, Java Brown, Mist Silver, Diamond White, and Fiery Black. With 19 variants, diesel fuel option, one transmission, and two kinds of engines, the Mahindra Bolero is extremely fuel efficient and an energy saving utility vehicle. If anyone wants to purchase spares of this SUV or Mahindra Scorpio parts, they may get in touch with us."
