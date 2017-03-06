CarXpert starts Free Car Health checkup drive in Cyber city

Free car health checkup drive for 8000 cars in 3 days at Cyber City, Gurgaon

--A Car Health checkup drive was under taken by auto startupin the Cyber city area of the city where 8000 cars regular to the area. The drive was for 3 days, starting from 6of March and was ended on 8of March to reach out to maximum number of vehicles.The whole drive was aimed to create awareness about Cars Health and to make cars more environment friendly. The awareness has spread related to vehicular pollution along with other ways to maintain your car in the best condition.The camps were held at parking no. 3, 4 & 6 of Cyber City, where the experts from CarXpert had perform a 25 point regular checkup of cars, free oil & coolant top-ups will be done and awareness about environment friendly pollution norms was shared with the residents of millennial city."We are inclined to spread awareness about pollution hazards and this camp is just a way to convey message to all the patrons in the city. Anyone who drives a 4 wheeler be it a CEO or his driver, they should be aware about the best practices to be under taken regarding their 4 wheelers health.", "We as a startup are looking to solve the devil and the deep sea situation for car owners, they don't have to worry about high costs of company owned service center nor they have to worry about the service quality standards of local car service sheds/garages."CarXpert car service is COCO & FOCO business started under Skylark Group - an Indian Business Conglomerate with business Interests in EPC, Highways O&M and Security Services. With core values of Customer Delight, Speed & Excellence; CarXpert through its dedicated franchise network is designed to offer complete peace of mind to a car owner looking for reliable and cost effective car servicing solutions.CarXpert Car Service is a franchise based business model in auto service industry which intends to open company owned and franchised service outlets across the country. Currently, the company has 1 owned center and within 6 months they have successfully opened 19 franchised units. They intend to scale up gradually to a level of 150 franchisee workshops in 2017-18 while gaining close to 500 franchise partnership by 2020. Plans to start Pre-owned car franchise business in FY 2018-19 are also in the pipeline.