Transport and Funding Priorities in WA
Transport infrastructure is a fundamental topic for discussion as the government debates which projects should be a priority for the State, shaping the economic prosperity and infrastructure future for the region.
The Perth Freight Link, Western Australia's largest infrastructure project to date, jointly funded by the Commonwealth and State governments, received an additional investment of $326 million by the State government in the last budget.
The project envisions three road upgrades and developments as well as a Heavy Vehicle Charge. Expected to rehaul the entire transport network in Perth, the Link forms a key part of the Conference agenda. Main Roads Western Australia Project Director, Mark Hazebroek, will outline the key benefits of the Link for commuters across the State and provide project timelines.
As the transport sector continues to be huge priority for the state, the Western Australian Government is investing $1.8 billion in key roads and public transport infrastructure. WA Department of Transport, Acting Managing Director, Steve Beyer will discuss the State Government's Transport @3.5 Million People and Beyond plan at the Conference. The plan sets forth a revolutionary long term vision of a new transport network for Perth's growing population. The plan will keep people and freight traveling as the city expands.
Western Australia's economy continues to readjust since the end of the mining construction boom, transitioning from predominantly resource investment and construction driven growth to a more diversified economic environment. As focus shifts to new sectors such as tourism, agriculture, education and technology, Chief Economist Rick Newnham, from the WA Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will discuss new challenges and opportunities for the state at the WA Major Projects Conference.
Project funding will also inform the Conference agenda as the Western Australian government is tasked with improving infrastructure whilst facing budget pressures, with a weakening ability to finance major projects. Executive Director in WA and NT at ACIL, Allen Consulting, John Nicolaou will explore planning and funding alternatives such as user-pays, public-private partnership and privatisation.
