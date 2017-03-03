 
News By Tag
* Hiphop
* Rap
* Hybrid Global
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Isle Of Man
  Douglas
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Hybrid Global – Perfect Band for Rap Mixes On SoundCloud

Hybrid Global, a 2009 release, turned out to a raving hit musical band on SoundCloud. To enjoy its rap contents, by some eminent artists, switch to SoundCloud.
 
 
Hybrid_Global
Hybrid_Global
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hiphop
Rap
Hybrid Global

Industry:
Music

Location:
Isle Of Man - Douglas - Ireland

ISLE OF MAN, Ireland - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Lately other than SoundCloud – renowned music streaming site – can be better place for hip hop and rap mix. Today one or the other music lovers join hands with SoundCloud in order to hear or to upload tracks on varied genres especially on rap. In the similar way, Hybrid Global – years long old musical band – joined SoundCloud 5 years back in hope of spreading their music to every nook and corner of the world, who by now already crept the ladder of success.

Founded in the year 2009, Hybrid Global is specialized in media, fashion and wholesale marketing, promotions and broadcasting. It was founded in conjunction with Hybrid Entertainment. Hybrid Global owes 3 great rappers, namely – Roni Raxx, Polo Meezy and Thrash Gatsby. All these American rapper of Hybrid Global lifted this band to a global reach with amazing uploads based on hip hop and rap blends.

Before discussing about the tracks, it is important to discuss about the artists first. The American rapper Roni Raxx is straight from Norfollk, Virginia, who signed Hybrid Global in 2015. Roni Raxx is best known for his great releases like – "No Way Out", "Chasin Bread" and more. Next comes Polo Meezy, belongs from Saint Paul, Minnesota, who signed Hybrid Global in the year 2012. He found fame in the world of music with – "Fresh Fly High Vol 1 & 2", "Polo La Familia" and more. Finally comes Thrash Gatsby, who joined Hybrid Global recently, and found immense popularity with "Weight of the World", "Cracked the seal" and more.

Now what to say about the tracks! Hybrid Global's every hip hop content stands out from the other, owing heavy bass, catchy lyrics, and amazing vocal and awesome beats. The effort behind the tracks can only felt, when heard. To listen to Hybrid Global's hip hop collection, head over to their official SoundCloud profile!

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/hybrid_global
End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share