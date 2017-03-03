Hybrid Global – Perfect Band for Rap Mixes On SoundCloud

Hybrid Global, a 2009 release, turned out to a raving hit musical band on SoundCloud. To enjoy its rap contents, by some eminent artists, switch to SoundCloud.

Founded in the year 2009, Hybrid Global is specialized in media, fashion and wholesale marketing, promotions and broadcasting. It was founded in conjunction with Hybrid Entertainment. Hybrid Global owes 3 great rappers, namely – Roni Raxx, Polo Meezy and Thrash Gatsby. All these American rapper of Hybrid Global lifted this band to a global reach with amazing uploads based on hip hop and rap blends.Before discussing about the tracks, it is important to discuss about the artists first. The American rapper Roni Raxx is straight from Norfollk, Virginia, who signed Hybrid Global in 2015. Roni Raxx is best known for his great releases like – "No Way Out", "Chasin Bread" and more. Next comes Polo Meezy, belongs from Saint Paul, Minnesota, who signed Hybrid Global in the year 2012. He found fame in the world of music with – "Fresh Fly High Vol 1 & 2", "Polo La Familia" and more. Finally comes Thrash Gatsby, who joined Hybrid Global recently, and found immense popularity with "Weight of the World", "Cracked the seal" and more.Now what to say about the tracks! Hybrid Global's every hip hop content stands out from the other, owing heavy bass, catchy lyrics, and amazing vocal and awesome beats.