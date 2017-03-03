News By Tag
Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome and TeleHospital): Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)
The report also provides the analysis of the global telemedicine market of the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Teladoc Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Country Coverage
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Company Coverage
Teladoc Inc.
AMD Global Telemedicine Inc
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Doctor On Demand
Executive Summary
The healthcare can be classified into: traditional itinerant healthcare, in which patient get diagnosed from healthcare professional by visiting hospital and clinics ;and on-demand healthcare, which involves technology interference in healthcare, to provide facilities to obtain healthcare services at any place and time.
The on-demand healthcare is further categorized in three categories: brick-and-mortar, telehealth and telemedicine. The brick-and-mortar helps in providing the nearby hospitals, clinics and healthcare location to the patients. The telehealth comprised of software and technologies that facilitates the customers to monitor their health 24*7 by own through websites, mobile applications and others. The telemedicine deals in remotely delivery in healthcare services like, health assessments or consultations, with the help of telecommunication network.
There are three broad categories of telemedicine:
The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome users and telehospital users; on the basis of medium, it contain a telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.
The global telemedicine market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, lack of infrastructure, etc.
