Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome and TeleHospital): Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)

The report also provides the analysis of the global telemedicine market of the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The report entitled "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome and TeleHospital Market): Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)", provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation. Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global telemedicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Teladoc Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Country Coverage

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific

Company Coverage

Teladoc Inc.
AMD Global Telemedicine Inc
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Doctor On Demand

Executive Summary

The healthcare can be classified into: traditional itinerant healthcare, in which patient get diagnosed from healthcare professional by visiting hospital and clinics ;and on-demand healthcare, which involves technology interference in healthcare, to provide facilities to obtain healthcare services at any place and time.

The on-demand healthcare is further categorized in three categories: brick-and-mortar, telehealth and telemedicine. The brick-and-mortar helps in providing the nearby hospitals, clinics and healthcare location to the patients. The telehealth comprised of software and technologies that facilitates the customers to monitor their health 24*7 by own through websites, mobile applications and others. The telemedicine deals in remotely delivery in healthcare services like, health assessments or consultations, with the help of telecommunication network.

There are three broad categories of telemedicine: Two-way audio/visual communication; remote monitoring; and store-and-forward, providers share patient medical information like lab reports at another location.

The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome users and telehospital users; on the basis of medium, it contain a telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.

The global telemedicine market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, lack of infrastructure, etc.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Healthcare Segments

Figure 2: On-demand Healthcare Segments

Figure 3: Types of Telemedicine

Figure 4: Segments of Telemedicine Market

Figure 5: Global Telemedicine Market by Value; 2010-2015 (US$ Billion)

Figure 6: Global Telemedicine Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 7: Global Telemedicine Market by Region; 2016

Figure 8: Global Telemedicine Market by End User

Figure 9: Global Telehome Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: Global Telehospital Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: Global Telemedicine Market Segment by Medium; 2016

Figure 12: Global Telemedicine Technology Market by Sub-Segments; 2015-2016

Figure 13: Global Telemedicine Technology Market by Value; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: Global Telemedicine Service Market by Value; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 15: Global Telemedicine Market Segment by Specialty; 2015

Figure 16: North America Telemedicine Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: Europe Telemedicine Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 18: Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure19: Global Internet Users; 2012-2015 (Per 100 People)

Figure 20: Global Smartphone Penetration; 2014-2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 21: Global Population Proportion Above 50 Years of Age; 2012-2015 (Percentage, %)

Figure 22: Global Healthcare Expenditure; 2013-2018 (US$ Trillion)

Figure 23: Financial Overview; 2013-2015 (US$ Million)

Table 1: Global Telemedicine Market Player Comparison

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-telemedicine-market...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-research.com
