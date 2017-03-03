News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Watch out for the silent killers on World Kidney Day
One of the major road blocks in treating CKD is the affordability and availability of treatment. The cost of treatment that includes haemodialysis and lack of insurance coverage makes treatment highly prohibitive for many. The health cost of treating a patient on HD (dialysis + erythropoietin + dietary supplements + medications)
The other issue is availability - in India, only one out of 10 has access to treatment, dialysis or kidney transplant. Currently, there are only about 1,800 nephrologists in India for the entire population (about 1.3 for every million Indians). Similarly, the number of trained dialysis technicians and nurses is inadequate. The mismatch in supply and demand is further aggravated by unequal distribution in nephrology services, which is concentrated in cities and metros while the majority of the population is in smaller towns and rural areas. Estimates put the number of patients on dialysis in India currently at about 120,000 and demand for dialysis is growing at 31% yearly.
Awareness about the seriousness of kidney disease and kidney failure is far less than that for cancer and heart attack. This lack of awareness keeps people from taking preventive steps and seeking timely treatment for kidney disease. For early detection, most nephrologists recommend routine urine test and blood pressure examination, especially if there are signs of the individual being in the high risk population. Early referral to nephrologists, appropriate treatment of hypertension, lifestyle modification with reduction in salt intake, physical exercise, not smoking, keeping blood sugar levels under control will help stop kidney disease going into an advanced stage.
http://www.browndove.com/
Contact
Commstrat
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse