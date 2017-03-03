 
ShoppersCafe.in launched with focus on 30% and more discounted offers

ShoppersCafe.in launched to reduce the endless search to find 30% and more discounted offers from different portals. Now, the users can find 30% and more discounted offers, coupon codes and promotions from all the portals and industries at one place.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- http://www.ShoppersCafe.in has been launched with the focus to be the perfect place for Indian online shoppers to find the exclusive deals, coupon codes and promotionals from various portals including Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon, BigBasket, Dominos, Jabong, Myntra, ShopClues, Pizza Hut, Apple, ShoppersStop and many more.


ShoppersCafe.in is willing to reduce the endless search to find 30% and more discounted offers from different portals. Now, the users can find 30% and more discounted offers, coupon codes and promotions from all the portals and industries at one place.

At the moment, the Indian online shoppers has to go thru all the search portals in search to find the favorite deals where they can save money, ShoppersCafe is making this easy while giving some additional cashbacks as well which th shoppers can even withraw to their connected bank accounts as well.

So, this is the time to visit and follow http://www.shopperscafe.in

So, it is a win-win situation for the Shoppers. If, they can't find a product which they are intended to buy, they can even raise a ticket with request to get the coupon code for that product.

