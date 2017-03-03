 
News By Tag
* Concert music history
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


"Everyday Women, Making History Every Day" Concert Hosted by Scientology Information Center

In honor of Women's History Month, the Church of Scientology Information Center will host a special piano concert on March 26th - "Everyday Women, Making History Every Day" - at the Historic Clearwater Building.
 
 
Kathy Roberts
Kathy Roberts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Concert music history

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Clearwater - Florida - US

CLEARWATER, Fla. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The concert will feature Ms. Kathy Roberts, pianist and entertainer. The event will be on March 26th, from 6-8:00pm. There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be served.

      "I'm honored to be invited to play for such a personally meaningful cause. Women have contributed to history in so many ways, and we continue to do so every single day", said Ms. Kathy Roberts.

      Kathy Roberts performed all over the US for over 40 years in all genres of music. In the past 15 years, she has been a staple at the Bon Appétit restaurant in Dunedin where she is well-known for her ability to carry out any request from Beethoven to Beyoncé.

      "Women have inspired us to bridge gaps, strive for the 'impossible,' persist through adversity and remember to 'keep our chin up' no matter what," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center."

      For more information or to RSVP please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Center at (727) 467-6966 or e-mail amber@cos.flag.org.

Women's History Month:

       In February 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th 1980 as National Women's History Week celebrating the achievements of American women. President Carter said, "From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well."

      Congress then declared March as National Women's History Month in 1987. A special Presidential Proclamation is issued every year which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women.

The Church of Scientology:

      The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.

      In July 2015, the Church fully restored the historic Clearwater Building and re-opened it as the Scientology Information Center for the community. The Center houses a gallery of audio-visual displays with some 400 videos allowing guests a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, who was L. Ron Hubbard, Churches around the world and ongoing social programs.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Photo Caption: Ms. Kathy Roberts, famed for her playing at the popular "Bon Appetit" restaurant in Dunedin, FL will be playing at the historic Clearwater Building in honor of Women's History Month on March 26th.

Contact
Amber Skjelset
***@cos.flag.org
End
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@cos.flag.org Email Verified
Tags:Concert music history
Industry:Arts
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scientology Information Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share