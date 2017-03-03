News By Tag
"Everyday Women, Making History Every Day" Concert Hosted by Scientology Information Center
In honor of Women's History Month, the Church of Scientology Information Center will host a special piano concert on March 26th - "Everyday Women, Making History Every Day" - at the Historic Clearwater Building.
"I'm honored to be invited to play for such a personally meaningful cause. Women have contributed to history in so many ways, and we continue to do so every single day", said Ms. Kathy Roberts.
Kathy Roberts performed all over the US for over 40 years in all genres of music. In the past 15 years, she has been a staple at the Bon Appétit restaurant in Dunedin where she is well-known for her ability to carry out any request from Beethoven to Beyoncé.
"Women have inspired us to bridge gaps, strive for the 'impossible,' persist through adversity and remember to 'keep our chin up' no matter what," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center."
For more information or to RSVP please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Center at (727) 467-6966 or e-mail amber@cos.flag.org.
Women's History Month:
In February 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th 1980 as National Women's History Week celebrating the achievements of American women. President Carter said, "From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well."
Congress then declared March as National Women's History Month in 1987. A special Presidential Proclamation is issued every year which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women.
The Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.
In July 2015, the Church fully restored the historic Clearwater Building and re-opened it as the Scientology Information Center for the community. The Center houses a gallery of audio-visual displays with some 400 videos allowing guests a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, who was L. Ron Hubbard, Churches around the world and ongoing social programs.
For more information please visit www.scientology-
Photo Caption: Ms. Kathy Roberts, famed for her playing at the popular "Bon Appetit" restaurant in Dunedin, FL will be playing at the historic Clearwater Building in honor of Women's History Month on March 26th.
