Discover the Pathway to Business Success at the 32nd Annual FSMSDC Business Expo

Kuykendall's workshop titled Doing Business with Federal, State and Local Government will focus on how companies can take advantage of opportunities in the government contracting sector. Attendees will gain valuable insight on how to identify contracting opportunities and outline steps to successfully do business with federal, state and local governments. The topics to be discussed include how to win contracts, joint ventures, subcontracting opportunities and certifications.
Beverly Kuykendall is an accomplished business professional and highly requested speaker. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including South Florida's 25 Most Influential and Prominent Women in Business and Leadership for 2015, the 50 Most Powerful Minority Women in Business, Supplier of the Year by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council, 2013 Small Business Champion of the Year by the Los Angeles District office of the U.S. Small Business Association, Entrepreneur of the Year by the Black Business Association of Los Angeles, and Advocate of the Year by the National Association of Minority Contractors of Southern California.
Kuykendall has a BS in Business Management from Cal Poly University in Pomona, California, and an MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. AMD was recently awarded the VA MSPV-NG Contract to service the following VA Geographic Regions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 21. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information visit http://www.amdnext.com, or follow us on Facebook (AMDNext), LinkedIn (AMD-solutions)
The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council is a not for profit corporation established to foster the development and expansion of minority-owned businesses. The mission of the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council is to connect minority businesses, corporations, and government buyers. The Council aids in registering and certifying minority-owned business. For more information, visit www.fsmsdc.org.
