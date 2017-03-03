If Only My Doctor Had Told Me…Your Rights as a Patient and the Law that Protects You

Informed Consent and Patients Rights

Contact

Meridith Berk

***@gmail.com Meridith Berk

End

-- The United States healthcare system is sick. We spend more money on our medical care than any other developed country, but our average life spans are shorter.We take more drugs than other nations and pay far more for them. Three in five Americans take at least one prescription drug and nearly 15% take five or more prescription medications. Additionally, painkiller addiction has reached epidemic levels.One law is on the books in every state that could help solve many of these problems and save thousands of lives, prevent drug side effects, lessen opioid addiction and halt many medical errors.This is the law of Informed Consent. Most patients have either never heard of the law or think it has to do with papers you sign before surgery. But this law and the rights it reveals are vital to our health and wellbeing and the health of our entire medical system.The book,explains this law, how it came about and what it can do for each patient."That's why a book like "If Only My Doctor Had Told Me" is so important. Not only is there information that someone like myself can gain, but there are many lessons for folks who have not been active participants in their health care decisions. Patients need to realize the influence of advertising on their decisions (and how many doctors are unwittingly adjunct salesman for the drugs that are being prescribed. Author Meridith Berk walks readers through the medical minefield, beginning with a detailed explanation of the rights of patients and Informed Consent. She then moves through the many alternative options available to people, options that in some cases used to be the norm before the pharmaceutical companies created a multi-billion dollar business." Amazon ReviewerThis book is now available as an Ebook and in paperback from Amazon.Click Here to Purchase from AmazonTheEducatedPatientSeriesMeridith BerkBerkMeridith@gmail.comPublished by Old Town Publishing