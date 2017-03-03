Truckload of Business Clothes Collected at Women's History Month Brunch

Church of Scientology hosts brunch in honor of Women's History Month to celebrate the contributions and influence of women throughout the world.

-- THis past Sunday, the Church of Scientology in Clearwater hosted a "Breakfast at Tiffany's" themed brunch in celebration of Women's History Month. Over 100 guests from the Tampa Bay area brought a collective truckload of clothing donations for the international charity, Dress for Success of Tampa Bay.As guests arrived to the Fort Harrison Garden, waiters served danishes and coffee in to-go cups, in keeping with the Breakfast at Tiffany's theme.Lisa Mansell, The Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization welcomed the guests and introduced the four-course gourmet brunch. Following the meal, Ms. Mansell gave a presentation on Women's History Month."Women have had a huge influence on the world throughout history and we are here today to honor their contributions,"said Ms. Mansell.She emphasized the work done by women to better their communities. She then gave one very appropriate example of Audrey Hepburn's little known role in World War II.As a teenager and in the 1940's, Audrey Hepburn lived in the Netherlands during the Nazi occupation. By the age of 14, Hepburn became quite the proficient ballet dancer. She used her talent to perform secretly, raising money for the Dutch Revolution. If she were found doing this, she would have been executed by the Nazi soldiers occupying the country. Hepburn later said, "The best audience I ever had, made not a single sound at the end of my performance."Each guest brought a donation of business clothes for "Dress for Success", an international charity. They help women get back into the workforce by providing job counseling, business attire for job interviews and basic clothing once they get the job. Donations added up to a full truckload of clothes ready to be used by women who need the help.For more information about or to attend future community events in the Fort Harrison, contact the Public Affairs Office at (727) 467-6860 or email eventscw@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many charitable events and community organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard and incorporated in 1954. It has since expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. To learn more, visit www.Scientology-fso.org