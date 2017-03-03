News By Tag
Celebrity Photographer "David Rams" Power Shoot!
Davis Rams, Celebrity Photographer POWER SHOOT ATLANTA! You've been in need of Professional, Public Relations and /or fashion Photos. Here's the perfect opportunity
STYLE: Fashion Couture, Professional & Entertainment Power Shoot
Chamblee April 2017 at ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS, April 6th, 7th & 8th 2017
Celebrity Photographer, David Rams, 20 Year Former Play Boy and Now Celebrity Photograper to Hollywood Stars.
About: David Rams
Many royal profiles have already benefited from David Rams Professional Photography. Hugh Heftner's, Play Boy Magazine for 20 + Years.
Hollywood Celebrity's Include: Ludacris, Woody Harrelson, Dallas Austin, Keri Hilson, Morgan Freeman, Jane Seymour, Usher Raymond and many more..
David Rams has teamed with Leonardo Willis CEO of Thee Creative Agency and Amaris Adara CEO at ASA Television Studios to bring about a Power Shoot,Twist.
A Professional, Entertainment and Fashion Couture mix to capture that branding content needed for today's Professionals that are steadfast in building their brand image alongside their Power Careers. Professionally, Socially and Publicly
Available Dates are going fast for immediately booking:
Visit: Www.ASATelevisionStudios.TV {Fill Out Message Form} or 1-404-333-8770
Founded in 2013, ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS is a leader in Professional Streaming Broadcast Media and Content Creation.
The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to elevate brands and impact audiences.
ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS, A registered U.S trademark of Amaris Sophe Adara Television Corporation, Inc.
For more information:
[PR Media Voice]
[1-404-333-8770 (tel:(404)%20333-
[Info@ASATelevisionStudios.TV]
Www.ASATelevisionStudios.TV
Media Contact
PR MEDIA VOICE DIVISION
1-404-333-8770
info@asatelevisionstudios.tv
End
