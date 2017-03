Davis Rams, Celebrity Photographer POWER SHOOT ATLANTA! You've been in need of Professional, Public Relations and /or fashion Photos. Here's the perfect opportunity

-- Celebrity Photographer "David Rams" POWER SHOOT ATLANTA!Fashion Couture, Professional & Entertainment Power Shootat ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS,Celebrity Photographer, David Rams, 20 Year Former Play Boy and Now Celebrity Photograper to Hollywood Stars.Many royal profiles have already benefited from David Rams Professional Photography. Hugh Heftner's, Play Boy Magazine for 20 + Years.Hollywood Celebrity's Include: Ludacris, Woody Harrelson, Dallas Austin, Keri Hilson, Morgan Freeman, Jane Seymour, Usher Raymond and many more..David Rams has teamed with Leonardo Willis CEO of Thee Creative Agency and Amaris Adara CEO at ASA Television Studios to bring about a Power Shoot,Twist.A Professional, Entertainment and Fashion Couture mix to capture that branding content needed for today's Professionals that are steadfast in building their brand image alongside their Power Careers. Professionally, Socially and PubliclyVisit: Www.ASATelevisionStudios.TV {Fill Out Message Form} or 1-404-333-8770Founded in 2013, ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS is a leader in Professional Streaming Broadcast Media and Content Creation.The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to elevate brands and impact audiences.ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS, A registered U.S trademark of Amaris Sophe Adara Television Corporation, Inc.[PR Media Voice][1-404-333-8770 ( tel:(404)%20333- 8770 )][Info@ASATelevisionStudios.TV]Www.ASATelevisionStudios.TV