Industry News





Twin Deals Offer Twice the Fun at Nami Resort in Boracay

It's time to get soaked and sun-kissed! And Nami Resort has the best deals to make it happen. Two Summer Sale promos are up for grabs for all bookings done through the resort's website.
 
 
Nami Resort - Deluxe Room
Nami Resort - Deluxe Room
 
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- It's time to get soaked and sun-kissed! And Nami Resort has the best deals to make it happen. Two Summer Sale promos are up for grabs for all bookings done through the resort's website. Both will give you a refreshing and soothing experience to help quell the scorching sun this time of the year.

Here's a summary of the web-exclusive deals:

SUMMER SALE (With Breakfast)

- 10% room discount

- Inclusive of free transfers, daily breakfast, and Swedish Massage

- 2 nights stay is required

SUMMER SALE (Room Savers)

- 10% room discount

- One-time breakfast

- Inclusive of free transfers and Swedish Massage

- Minimum of 2 nights stay

Both deals are valid until May 31, 2017.

Purchase this Boracay summer sale direct at the Boracay accommodation's website. Click on the "Check availability and prices" button to book online through the resort's direct reservation system, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. A 10% prepayment is required. Instant confirmation is guaranteed and all transactions are secured by DigiCert and Trustwave. Promo details may change but bookings made prior to any changes will still be honored. Visit Nami Resort at http://www.namiresorts.com/packages/.

Take this advance booking deal and stay at the resort to enjoy the consummate haven for holidaymakers in Boracay. The following conveniences are readily available:

- 3 commodious room types that offer equally astounding views of the sky, sea, and sand. The rooms come complete with a jacuzzi and a spacious balcony from which to enjoy the sights. Each also has its own LCD TV, coffee and tea, and toilet and bath.

- Topnotch beach facilities and services, such as a bar, spa, restaurant, butler help, baby sitting, and room service. The resort also has amenities for water sports and island activities.

- The resort's Diniwid Beach address, which is set on a majestic cliff, allows guests to enjoy spectacular scenes unavailable anywhere else in the island. Nami Resort's location is a 10-minute stroll from White Beach. The resort provides land transfer services.

To know more about this resort in Boracay, interested parties may log on http://www.namiresorts.com/.

Nami Resort

Diniwid Beach

Boracay Island

Malay, Aklan, 5608

Philippines

Phone Numbers: +63-36-2886753 to 56

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
Source:DirectWithHotels
Click to Share