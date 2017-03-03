 
New Scrap Metal Solutions With CM The Destroyer That Buys Junk Cars & More In South Bend, IN Area

They haul, do clean outs and also want catalytic converters, aluminum rims and batteries servicing the St. Joseph County, Indiana and Niles, Michigan territories.
 
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- More and more people are selling their scrap metal and junk cars these days for extra money. Introducing CM The Destroyer that specializes in buying junk cars, scrap metal, catalytic convertors, aluminum rims and batteries. They also haul the scrap metal and do clean outs. CM The Destroyer is owned and operated by Chris Monjeau and feel free to contact him with any questions you may have.

If you have an old car you have been starring at for years in your yard or property...you now know who to call to come and get it and make some extra income. If you dont know the process or how to evaluate if your vehicle qualifies...give Chris a call at the number listed below. If you have been building a pile of metal and don't know what to do with it or get rid of it...now you do. You can also start saving pieces to accumulate a pile to sell later on down the road. You would be surprised to know how much you can make just be finding and organizing scrap metal.

For more information you can visit: http://cmthedestroyer.com/

Source:CM The Destroyer
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Junk automobiles cars trucks, South bend Indiana IN, Scrap metal aluminum batteries
Industry:Automotive
Location:South Bend - Indiana - United States
Subject:Services
