SlingShotTools.com - Online Tool Store for the Pros

Tool Retailer SlingShot Tools Puts Quality First for Contractors, Builders & DIYers
Mike Whitefoot, the foreman behind Slingshot Tools and SlingShotTools.com, is an Air Force veteran with a background that includes working various jobs in the construction, electrical and plumbing trades, as well as a long stint in a hardware store. Mike's approach to the tool business is one forged from jobsite experience, which taught him that not only do you need the right kinds of tools, you need quality, reliable tools in order to do the job right and on budget every time.
"Be careful of items sold at the big-box stores," says Mike, who, along with his wife Tamie and her decades of experience in business and management, comprise the company's leadership.
"What people don't know," he says, "is that you are often buying a very average product at a high price when compared to higher quality brands. You may save a few bucks initially, but without question you're giving up longer lasting, money saving, proven performance on the jobsite."
In addition, Mike explains, "If you are using the correct, quality tools, your body can really feel the difference. It can be what helps prevent you from getting carpal tunnel syndrome, developing a shoulder issue or other industry-related injuries."
Slingshot Tools is in business to provide tool pros with high-quality, affordable tools they can trust, from industry leaders like Lenox, Irwin, CMT Orange and more. Every tool is hand-selected by Mike and his expert team to meet the working demands of professional contractors and tool buffs alike, with the goal of helping every customer find the right tool for the job.
