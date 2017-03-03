News By Tag
10th Annual International Color Awards Honors Photographer Karen I. Hirsch From The United States
Chicago-Based Photographer Receives Recognition for Her Abstract and Sports Photography
The live online gala was attended by 9,575 photography fans around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the industry's most important event for color photography.
10th Annual Jury members included captains of the industry from Christie's, New York; Contemporary Art Society, London; Sotheby's, Paris; ING Collection, Netherlands;
"It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 6,178 entries we received from 75 countries this year," said Basil O'Brien, the awards Creative Director. "Karen Hirsch's "Cubist Collage in Blue" an exceptional image entered in the Abstracts category and "What are the Odds" in the Sports category, represent contemporary color photography at its finest, and we're pleased to present her with the titles of Honorable Mention and Nominee."
INTERNATIONAL COLOR AWARDS is the leading international award honoring excellence in color photography. This celebrated event shines a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers worldwide and honors the finest images with the highest achievements in color photography. http://www.colorawards.com
Karen I. Hirsch is a Chicago-based photographer and digital artist. Her fine art work is found in corporate and private collections. You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com
Contact
Karen Hirsch
***@kihphoto.com
