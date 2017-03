10th Annual International Color Awards Honors Photographer Karen I. Hirsch From The United States

Chicago-Based Photographer Receives Recognition for Her Abstract and Sports Photography

160420_Florida_206_-3 collage copy

Contact

Karen Hirsch

***@kihphoto.com Karen Hirsch

End

-- Professional photographer Karen I. Hirsch of the United States was presented with the 10th Annual International Color Awards Honorable Mention in the category of Abstract and Nominee in the category of Sports at a prestigious Nomination & Winners Photoshow streamed Saturday, March 4, 2017.The live online gala was attended by 9,575 photography fans around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the industry's most important event for color photography.10th Annual Jury members included captains of the industry from Christie's, New York; Contemporary Art Society, London; Sotheby's, Paris; ING Collection, Netherlands;Y&R, Malaysia; Preus Museum, Norway; Art Beatus, Hong Kong; Ogilvy & Mather, Amsterdam; Whitechapel Gallery, London; and J. Walter Thompson, New York."It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 6,178 entries we received from 75 countries this year," said Basil O'Brien, the awards Creative Director. "Karen Hirsch's "Cubist Collage in Blue" an exceptional image entered in the Abstracts category and "What are the Odds" in the Sports category, represent contemporary color photography at its finest, and we're pleased to present her with the titles of Honorable Mention and Nominee."INTERNATIONAL COLOR AWARDS is the leading international award honoring excellence in color photography. This celebrated event shines a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers worldwide and honors the finest images with the highest achievements in color photography. http://www.colorawards.com Karen I. Hirsch is a Chicago-based photographer and digital artist. Her fine art work is found in corporate and private collections. You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com