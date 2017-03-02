Savant Books Releases Setsuko Tsuchya's New Book "In Search of Somatic Therapy"

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Setsuko Tsuchiya's revolutionary book, "In Search of Somatic Therapy"

-- What is somatic therapy? Is it about somatic(psychological "talk therapy" that surrounds somatic stimulation)ortherapy (the somatic stimulation itself)? Do the different forms of somatic experience, e.g. dance, massage, acupuncture, acupressure and biofeedback have anything in common other than afterwards talking about the experience? The author, a DanceSport athlete and registered Hawaii massage therapist documents her journey in search of somatic therapy and the surprises that revealed themselves along the way.Originally from Japan, Setsuko Tsuchiya traveled to the USA and earned a BA in Liberal Arts in Dance from Thomas Edison University while studying medical massage therapy at Hawaii College of Health Sciences. After becoming a licensed medical massage therapist, she began wondering if there might be a truly fundamental commonality among the burgeoning number of somatic therapies, one independent of language and applicable to most cultures."My search for somatic therapy began with competitive DanceSport, and took me back in time to the ancient Greeks," said Tsuchiya. "There I learned about eurythmy and followed it through to the present, in the process exploring every form of 'body' therapy I could locate. The result was a set of fundamental movements that provide a new, working definition oftherapy."This book is available directly from the publisher/printer atfrom Amazon.com atand at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (http://www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.Distributed by Savant Distribution, this work is also available from other distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com